Gas prices are high, food prices are high and utilities are high. People across the country feel the economic pinch, and we want to help you ease the burden.

Americans spend more money on prescription drugs than any other country, to the tune of $358 billion in 2020 alone. You may think there’s no way to avoid those high costs, but you’d be wrong. A prescription refill can cost $100 in one store and $10 in another. Tap or click here to save up to 80% on medications.

Employers must provide health insurance for full-time workers depending on the company’s size. Some employers extend coverage to part-time workers as well. We’ve gathered a list of 10 employers offering health insurance for people working less than 30 hours per week.

The law

The government defines full-time work as 30 hours or more per week for more than 120 days in a year. You thought it was 40 hours, didn’t you?

Under the Affordable Care Act of 2010, employers with 50 or more full-time employees must provide affordable group health insurance coverage to employees and their dependents.

Employers aren’t required to provide health insurance for part-time employees, even if they provide coverage for full-time employees. If you can’t put in 30 hours per week, you can get a part-time job and still enjoy some health benefits. Check out the following 10 companies and what they offer.

1. Starbucks

There’s one on practically every corner, isn’t there? You can get benefits for working 240 hours over a three-month consecutive period. Once you are paid for 240 hours over three whole months (beginning the month after your start date), you’ll get an enrollment kit to sign up for benefits.

2. Walmart

Walmart has different requirements for benefits, depending on your position at the company:

Part-time and temporary associates working an average of at least 30 hours per week over 60 days will become eligible for benefits.

Part-time hourly pharmacists, nurse practitioners and field supply chain associates must work an average of at least 24 hours per week over 60 days to be eligible.

You can enroll for coverage following the end of the 60-day initial period. Benefits start on the first day of the month when you hit 89 days at the mega-retailer.

3. UPS

If you work 225 or more hours for UPS in any three-month eligibility determination period (but fewer than 400 hours), you are eligible for health benefits. This is equal to about 19 hours per week. You’ll be eligible to enroll in benefits starting on the first day of the month following your eligibility period.

RELATED: 3 bad tech habits that are hurting your health

4. Amazon

Employees at Amazon who work 20 hours per week or more are eligible to receive benefits, which start on the first day of employment. The terms differ if you work in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Utah or Wisconsin. You can learn more here.

5. Ikea

If you work at least 20 hours regularly per week, you’re eligible for Ikea’s full benefits package, including medical and dental/vision. Benefits typically kick in after just 15 days.

6. Lowe’s

Lowe’s offers all regular full- and part-time associates access to health benefits after 89 days of employment.

7. REI

REI offers health benefits to part-time employees who work 20 hours or more per week over 12 months at this recreational superstore.

8. Costco

Costco provides affordable health coverage for full- and part-time employees. Part-time employees working at least 24 hours per week are eligible on the first day of the second month following at least 450 hours worked.

9. Staples

Staples offers medical, dental and vision plans for part-time employees who work at least 25 hours per week for one year.

10. Macy’s

Employees at Macy’s who put in 20 hours per week are eligible for some healthcare coverage, including disability, critical illness and accidents.

Keep reading

Car warranty scam calls are annoying – What does real car warranty insurance do?

X

5 health tests you can take online