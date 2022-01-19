2 new fitness features to get in shape with your Apple Watch

With the introduction of Fitbit, a revolutionary way to track fitness habits effortlessly was introduced. It didn’t take Apple long to catch up. Apple Fitness+ paired with its devices has come a long way in forming effortless healthy habits for people worldwide. Tap or click here to enable health features on your Apple Watch.

If you are an Apple user, you’ve likely at least heard of Apple Fitness+. If you’ve purchased an Apple Watch, you should take a peek, as you’ll get three months free before the subscription fee kicks in.

Whether you are new to the program or want to hold to your New Year’s resolutions, Apple Fitness+ is launching two new features you’ll want to check out. Here’s how to try the latest Apple Fitness+ features.

What is Apple Fitness+?

Let’s start with the catch. You can’t use Apple Fitness+ without an iPhone and an Apple Watch. The program has long paired your watch with your phone to access various workouts while tracking progress on your watch.

You can see how many calories you’ve burned, set fitness goals, and even measure your heart rate with your Apple Watch. From yoga to cycling classes, there is an option for everyone.

However, the new features have one purpose: to help you reach your goals and keep you motivated along the way. Features launched this month include new Collections and Time to Run.

Collections

The collections feature draws from over 2,000 workouts from the Fitness Library and breaks them into six categories. Along with curated choices to help you stay active, each collection will suggest goals and long-term tips to help you stay on track. So Apple isn’t just providing you with workouts. It’s offering a plan to help you get where you want to be.

The six collections are:

30-Day Core Challenge – For those who want to focus on that post baby belly, or drank too much beer in 2021, build a better core in 30 days.

Improve Your Posture with Pilates – Americans have long been told they have terrible posture and with this custom workout solution, improve it over time while getting in shape.

Perfect Your Yoga Balance Poses – Yoga has numerous benefits outside of burning calories, including benefits for mental health. Get strong foundations so you can continue on to more advanced yoga classes in the future.

Run Your First 5K – Dream of running the Boston marathon? Start with this collection, designed to help you build endurance overtime.

Strengthen and Stretch Your Back and Hips – If you are a bit older or suffer from back pain, this will help save you from injuries later by strengthening the muscles that matter.

Wind Down for a Better Bedtime – Who doesn’t struggle to sleep these days? Pulling in meditation tips, find ways to naturally soothe yourself into a better sleep.

Time to Run

This new feature isn’t just for those who work the marathon circuit. If you’ve never enjoyed running, Time to Run might change your mind. This audio-inspired feature pulls from world-renown coaches to guide you into becoming a seasoned runner who enjoys every minute.

In addition to motivational coaches, you’ll also get custom soundtracks based on a run’s location. The goal is to make you feel like you are running those courses and seeing that scenery.

The feature launches with three initial episodes: London, Miami Beach, and Brooklyn. A new episode will be released each Monday so you can explore new locations with your body and mind.

I’m in! How do I use it?

As we mentioned before, you’ll need an Apple Watch and an iPhone to use Apple Fitness+, as well as a pair of Bluetooth headphones. Your headphones, at least, don’t have to be an Apple product.

Outside of the equipment, you’ll need a subscription for Apple Fitness+ that will run you $9.99 a month. If you purchase a new Apple Watch, you’ll get three months free before you have to decide to kill it or keep it. If you get the latest iOS and watchOS updates, you can also redeem a three-month trial.

Learn more about Apple Fitness+ and its features here.