If you’ve scrolled through the news headlines recently and have felt like everything is doom and gloom, you aren’t alone. News fatigue is real and it can take a toll on your mental health if you let it.

There’s a lot to be concerned about right now: COVID-19, endless wildfires and the potential for a disastrous flu season, for starters. These issues are dominating news cycles, so it can be easy to get caught up in reading only negative news. Looking for something more positive? Tap or click here for a show made up of only good news.

There’s even a term for the habit of endlessly consuming bad news. It’s called “doomscrolling” — and it can be a hard one to break. There are a few ways you can stop doomscrolling and start finding the headlines that aren’t all doom and gloom, though. Let’s take a look.

How to stop the doomscrolling cycle

Feeling worn out by bad news that lands in your inbox or on the sites you frequent? So are most Americans. According to a recent survey from the Pew Research Center, about two-thirds of Americans (66%) feel worn out by the amount of news there is, while far fewer (32%) say they like the amount of news they are getting.

The funny thing is there’s plenty of positive and uplifting news out there, but you might be overlooking most of it. You need to break the habit of only clicking on negative headlines. There are a few ways to do that, including:

Use Endless Doomscroller

The first tactic for breaking the habit is using the Endless Doomscroller website. This simple site shows an endless list of generic, ominous headlines. You can scroll and scroll to your heart’s content through headlines like “New Restrictions are Coming” or “Experts Say It’s Getting Exponentially Worse.”

Doing this will get your fill of those generic, negative headlines you have been ingesting on a regular basis. The more important point, though, is Endless Doomscrolling can also help you recognize that you don’t need to look for just bad news. There’s more news out there — and some of it may even be, dare we say, happy?

Put the phone down

One of the main ways to put the kibosh on doomscrolling is to just put the phone down for a while. That may seem like a simple way to resolve the issue, but having instant access to negative headlines via your smartphone makes it easy to fall into bad habits.

Adjust your news notifications

You can also adjust the news push notifications you get. You don’t have to shut off your notifications — you just need to change the settings for your news alerts.

If you use Google News, for example, you can completely customize the types of news stories you’re getting alerts for. You can also help control the algorithm by clicking “More news like this” on the positive stories you want to see.

Use a “good” news network

There are news networks and aggregators out there that focus on bringing you just good news. Take the Good News Network, for example.

This alternative news site offers a ton of “good” news for you to read, with stories like “Miller is Giving Away a Dive Bar for Your Backyard.” That sounds like really good news to us — and utilizing sites like this can help train you to click on more uplifting headlines.

The ultimate goal is to break the bad news habit. If you can do that by using Endless Doomscrolling as a reminder, great. If you need to put your phone down for a while or change your news alerts, that’s OK too. Do what you need to do in order to change your news habits for the better — whatever that is.