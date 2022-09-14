Not only do sunglasses look cool, but they can also save you from eye damage. Broad-spectrum sunscreens, long-sleeve shirts and broad-brim hats can lower skin cancer risk. Heat waves are here to stay, so you should check out the best sun safety apps for iPhone and Android.

Apps that stop sun damage may sound too good to be true, but sunscreen and skin cancer apps can work wonders. If you use them properly, they can teach you the best defense against sun damage. Use these apps to fight sun poisoning, sunburn, sun cancer and other dangerous risks.

Why you need these sun safety apps

Let’s start this section with a trivia question. It will help you understand why it’s so important to practice sun safety.

🚨 If you can’t answer this, you might be endangering yourself What’s the largest organ in the human body? 👀 A. Liver B. Brain C. Heart D. Skin ✅ The answer is D., Skin. It might sound odd, but it’s true. According to the University of Rochester Medical Center, your skin is your largest organ. ☀️ As a result, your skin is more vulnerable to sun damage than any other body part. 🧬 If you spend too much time under the sun and don’t protect yourself adequately, you could get DNA damage from UV light.

It gets worse.

If you have skin cancer, you might be more likely to develop other cancers. For example, researchers at the Stanford University School of Medicine say people with basal cell carcinoma may have a higher risk of getting different types of cancers.

In other words, skin cancer could make you more vulnerable to colon, breast, or prostate cancer. If you often forget to put on sunblock, wear sunglasses and wear long-sleeved shirts, you need some extra help.

1. One of the best ways to protect yourself from the sun is to check the UV index

If you’ve never heard of it before, the UV index stands for the “ultraviolet index.” It’s an international standard measurement that predicts the UV radiation levels on a scale of 1 to 11. Here’s a quick recap of all you need to know:

If the UV Index says the exposure category is less than 2, you can safely go outside. Just use an SPF 15+ sunscreen and wear sunglasses, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says.

But if the exposure category is 6, the UV risk is high. You should wear a wide-brimmed hat, use SPF 30+ sunscreen, and avoid sun exposure as much as possible.

The most extreme UV Index number is 11 or 11+. See this and you should stay in the shade or you could get severe sun damage.

Bottom line: Knowing the UV radiation levels can help you stay safe. Luckily, there’s an app specifically designed to inform you. UVLens is a highly-rated app you can get on both iOS and Android.

Users love it because it makes sun safety easy. It quickly helps you find your burn risk and plan the best time to be outdoors. Plus, it reminds you when to reapply sunscreen. You can even add it to your home screen as a widget.

This way, you can quickly check the UV Index to see when it’s safe to be outside. It’s easy to use, simple and functional. The free UVLens app is available for iOS and Android.

2. Users say this is one of the best sun safety apps

Say goodbye to sunburns with UVIMate – UV Index Now. With this handy tool, you can track the UV Index no matter where you are. It even has an accurate six-hour UV forecast so you can plan ahead.

It also has UV alarms to determine when your skin damage risk increases. Although free, you can upgrade to the pro version for extra safety features.

Many users say this is one of the best apps for safe sunbathing. It’s especially useful if you have an Android phone due to its various widgets. Overall, UVIMate keeps track of a ton of different factors, like:

Your skin type.

Ozone.

Vitamin D.

Clouds.

UV exposure.

UVI Mate keeps track of the details, so you don’t have to. Download it to make sunbathing fun, easy and safe. The free UV Index Now app is available for iOS and Android. While you’re at it, check out these tech tips for staying cool this summer.

3. Organize your skincare routines with the aptly named Skincare Routine app

This app helps you stay organized and make the most of your products. For instance, you might be using sunscreen improperly. Or maybe you’re using the wrong brand for your needs.

If you value a healthy lifestyle and want to use products with only the best ingredients, check this out. You can find out if you’re using low-quality sunscreens — or if any of your daily health habits are actually harming your goals. The Skincare Routine app costs $3.99 and is available for iOS and Android.

