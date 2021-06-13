I hunted for the very best socks – and then scored you a 20% discount!

If you’re a longtime listener or reader, you probably know how much I love exercising. I work out every day, either on my Peloton or out in the great outdoors. Stepping out of the house for a workout is a great way to clear my mind and get more connected to the world around me.

There’s nothing better than feeling the sun and sky above me while a gorgeous mountain path stretches out ahead. But there’s a big problem I run into whenever I hike or run, and I bet you’ve dealt with this issue, too. I’m talking about slippery socks, which throw off your groove and jerk you out of the moment.

There’s nothing worse than being halfway up a mountain on a hike with a sock that won’t stop slipping. Talk about frustrating! That’s why I went in search of the perfect socks and found my new favorite: Bombas.

They’re the best running socks – actually, they’re great for every type of workout

Lots of things can make your workouts hard. Sometimes the incline of a mountain slope makes you struggle under the extra resistance. Or, if you’re working out indoors, you might use the double speed setting or push yourself to run for one more mile.

Your socks shouldn’t make exercising difficult. They’re tools meant to make your life easier. If you’re like me and your socks cause trouble when you’re breaking a sweat, it’s time to trade up.

Bombas performance socks are built to be comfortable and supportive. You can find specialized styles for every sport, from golf to running. They’ve also got high-tech features that help you push yourself to the limit while you’re exercising — without compromising your comfort.

I love their Hex Tec technology, which stops you from overheating

Bombas use temperature regulating vents that allow cool air flow in. It also uses moisture-wicking yarn. Not sure what that means?

It’s a special kind of fabric that quickly moves your sweat to the sock’s outer surface, according to REI Co-Op. Plus, it absorbs your sweat, so you’re not walking around with a gross, sweaty feeling. Even better, it helps your body regulate its temperature, so you don’t overheat!

I also love the extra measures Bombas took to combat blisters. The socks come with a pillow-like tab underneath your feet, along with a special arch hugging system. You’re getting an extra layer of cushiony comfort on the bottom for the perfect amount of support while you work out.

And I can’t forget its helpful stay-up technology, which prevents that obnoxious slipping problem. Ever since I bought my first pair of Bombas socks, I’ve said goodbye to any other brand. They’re great for both cold-weather runs and long treks up Arizona’s mountains.

I love the high-quality, comfortable material. Plus, I really appreciate the way they don’t slip down when I’m working out.

Not only that, but I also admire how they give back to the community. For every pair of Bombas socks you buy, they donate a pair to someone in need. They’ve donated over 45 million pairs so far!

I loved these socks so much I reached out and asked if I could get a special deal to help out my readers and listeners. I’m happy to say the good folks at Bombas set up a special landing page just for you.

