6 great options for free online workouts

Summer bodies are made in winter. But after the horrendous year dominated by the pandemic, we’re not blaming anyone if they fell behind with their workouts and fitness routines. With that said, now is the right time to kick-start the habit of getting into shape.

But don’t stress if the thought of walking into a gym makes you nervous. There are plenty of free resources online that will help you get into shape in no time, all in the comfort of your own home. You also won’t be luring strangers and stalkers to your house, as a recent fitness app has been found to do.

Here are six fitness and exercise options that cater towards all fitness levels, available as an app or website, and won’t cost you a cent.

1. Nike Training Club fitness app

Want to get fit? Go straight to the professionals with Nike’s training app. Its multi-week programs include a prescribed series of workouts, nutrition tips and wellness guidance.

Workouts vary from on-demand to studio-style sessions and range from five to 60 minutes each. In the comfort of your own home, you can stretch out with yoga, build endurance with high-intensity training, and target specific parts of your body for strength.

Available for iOS and Android.

2. The Body Coach TV

Don’t want to download an app to get in shape? Well, why not watch a YouTube video instead? The Body Coach TV is a YouTube channel that caters to all fitness levels and aims to make getting in shape easy and fun. Currently, there are over 250 videos available and the channel has almost 3 million subscribers.

3. 7 Minute Workout

As the name implies, the Johnson & Johnson 7 Minute Workout app provides you with various fitness routines with most under 10 minutes. It features 22 preset workouts varying in intensity, and some workouts are 32 minutes.

It also features 72 exercises that you can customize to suit your level and difficulty. The exercises are explained through high-definition videos, and you can also set workout and inactivity reminders.

Available for iOS and Android.

4. Fitness Blender

If you are not sure where to begin, Fitness Blender is a good option. By creating a free account, you get access to hundreds of free workout videos. You also don’t need to be at a certain fitness level, as the videos have been designed for everyone.

The website can also guide you through a healthy eating plan and show you ways to improve your overall nutrition. There is a Fitness Blender Plus subscription service, which gives you access to exclusive workout videos and advanced features.

5. FitOn

Want to know how celebrities get their beach bodies? The FitOn app features top celebrity trainers, and you can train alongside Julianne Hough or Gabrielle Union. The fitness service features several options, which include wellness, nutrition and guides. You can choose between cardio, strength, high impact, yoga, toning, or even training with no equipment.

6. Charity Miles

If you want to make a difference in your community while working out, then definitely have a look at Charity Miles. The concept is straightforward: download the app, choose a charity and get moving.

The more activities you log, the more money is earned for your chosen charity from the corporate sponsorship pool. The app doesn’t have personalized workouts but relies on you to capture your regular workout data, like running, walking or biking. That way, you can still do what you love while helping a charity.

Available for iOS and Android.