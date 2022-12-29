12 smart products to help you kick your bad habits in 2023

A new year always brings a fresh start, and we can all use that after the last couple we’ve lived through. But things are looking up finally, and it’s time to start enjoying life again.

The stressful times we’ve gone through might have left you with a few new not-so-great habits you want to kick. Don’t worry. We can help.

Whether you’re slugging down coffee, slumped over in front of your computer at all hours, or otherwise not taking care of yourself, these innovative products can help.

1. Bad habit: You’re addicted to sugary soda or coffee. Try these tea drops instead .

Sugary soda and coffee can take a toll on your health. These tea drops are a great alternative. I love them, and they’re so easy to use. They’re made with genuine tea leaves and just a little sugar. Add one to a mug of hot water for an instant treat. Yum!

2. Bad habit: You’re never hydrated because plain water is boring. Spice it up with fruit .

We all know we need to drink more water, but plain, flat water gets dull. You can add a little flavor and get hydrated with this infuser water bottle . Fill the infuser with a few fresh fruits of your choice to add some spice to your H20. Try lemon and mint. You’ll be hydrated in no time.

3. Bad habit: You never think of cleaning your washing machine and your towels stink.

That funky smell from your towels is probably due to a moldy, mildewy washing machine. The Laundry Lasso️ keeps your washing machine’s door open and out of the way so that there’s no moisture to feed mold, mildew and odors.

4. Bad habit: You use wasteful dryer sheets for every load of laundry. Use these again and again .

Dryer sheets help keep your clothes static-free and smelling good, but they’re bad for the environment. Use these SnugPad dryer balls again and again instead. They’re made of 100% New Zealand wool and have no fillers. No chemicals, either!

5. Bad habit: You still clean up the kitchen counters with paper towels. Try reusable paper towels instead .

Paper towels are necessary sometimes, but they’re also wasteful. These heavy-duty bamboo towels are more absorbent than regular paper towels, and they’re eco-friendly, too. You’ll save money on those paper products by using these, too.

6. Bad habit: Your posture is atrocious. Try a posture trainer .

Sitting in front of a computer all day affects your posture. If you’re dealing with back, neck and shoulder pain, try a posture trainer . It will force you to sit up straight and help alleviate the pain your bad posture is causing.

7. Bad habit: You still bite your nails. Use this nail polish to remind yourself to stop.

Biting your nails is a nasty habit. It ruins your nails and exposes you to the dirt, grime and bacteria under your nails. Try this nail polish to break the habit. It’s harmless but bitter enough to deter you. It works great for kids, too.

8. Bad habit: You can’t remember the last time you read a book. Make the Kindle your new best friend .

You’ve streamed every show you can think of, so pick up a book instead. M ake a little time with your Kindle a part of your daily routine. It will get you in the habit of reading books and holds many of them, too. It reads just like books on real paper.

9. Bad habit: You sit all day long. A standing desk will change your life !

Are you still sitting in front of your desk for hours and hours? Change it up with this standing desk . It takes some getting used to, but you’ll feel so much better. It’s adjustable, too — so you won’t have to worry about it being too short or tall.

10. Bad habit: You never get up and move around. A smartwatch will remind you to get in those steps.

I make it a goal to get 10,000 steps a day. It’s challenging but not impossible. If you want to keep track of your steps, the Fitbit is a snap to set up and simple to use. It also offers many other fitness features, but those reminders to get in your steps are a great place to start. It works with iPhones and Android.

11. Bad habit: You always sleep through your alarm. This one will get you out of bed .

If you’re constantly sleeping through your alarm, why not try an alarm clock on wheels? It forces you to get out of bed to find it, which gets your mind going and starts your day off on time. This one comes in tons of colors and has excellent reviews.

12. Bad habit: Your cords are a jumbled mess. Straightening things up is easy with the right organizers .

You need to get organized if your desk is a jumbled mess of cords and cables. Luckily, that’s easy with the right organizers. This pack of reusable cable ties includes three sizes and five colors. You can take them apart, too, and use them over and over again.

We may receive a commission when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

