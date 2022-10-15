7 things you should never throw away (or you could be in legal trouble)

By now, we all know how to separate trash from recyclables.

1. Household batteries

Batteries are broken down into two broad categories: Single-use and rechargeable. How you dispose of them is quite different.

You can usually throw away standard alkaline batteries (AA, AAA, 9-volt and the like) that power your remote control, flashlight, and other everyday household items in the trash.



Button cell or coin batteries — the kind you'll find in calculators, watches, hearing aids and car key fobs — may contain silver and mercury and should not be thrown away in the trash. Bring them to a battery recycler or participating retailers that provide battery takeback services.



Lithium-ion and nickel-cadmium batteries are most commonly found in cellphones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, power tools, and toys. These batteries should never be tossed in the trash or placed in the recycle bin. They must be taken to separate recycling or household hazardous waste collection centers.



are most commonly found in cellphones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, power tools, and toys. These batteries should never be tossed in the trash or placed in the recycle bin. They must be taken to separate recycling or household hazardous waste collection centers. Small, sealed lead acid batteries are found in emergency devices, security systems, mobility scooters, and other special-use items. These also need to be taken to special disposal centers.

To find more recycling and disposal information, go to this resource page at Earth911. Select a type of battery from the left drop-down menu and enter your ZIP code. Note that stores like Staples, Home Depot, and Best Buy have battery drop-off programs.

2. Smartphones and tablets

There’s no way to remove the battery from many smartphones or tablets. Don’t simply chuck these devices in the trash, as the batteries can cause fires.

So, what should you do with it? Try trading in the old device when purchasing a new one. Most manufacturers will recycle it for free even if you don’t get credit for it. Check out Apple’s program, for example.

The resource page at Earth911 has locations that will accept your old phone or tablet.

Before turning in or recycling your old device, it's imperative to do a factory reset. Otherwise, you're potentially handing over a lot of personal information.

3. Televisions

Your television contains glass, lead, and other dangerous chemicals and should not end up in a landfill. And unless it’s bulk trash pickup time, don’t just put your old TV on the curb.

Try calling your local Best Buy, Walmart, and other electronics stores to see if they’ll accept old TVs for recycling. If you’re having a new one delivered and installed, they should take the old one, though there may be a fee.

If you strike out, contact your local recycling facility or sanitation department for more information. They may schedule a pickup or direct you where to go.

Consider donating the TV to a friend or thrift store. Perhaps a local retirement home or school could use it. Try posting it on a buy nothing group in your area if none of your friends and family bite.

4. Car batteries

Car batteries contain lead and acid and pose a severe environmental risk to humans and animals. That means don’t drop your old one in a dumpster.

If you replace your battery at an auto shop, they should take the old one and dispose of it for you. This is the law in some jurisdictions and applies to retailers who sell car batteries, even if they don’t sell you one or install one for you.

Check with retailers such as AutoZone, Pep Boys, Advance Auto Parts, Walmart, and even local repair shops. They might take your old car battery off your hands.

5. Lighters

Just like batteries, there are disposable and reusable lighters.

You can safely throw those cheap plastic lighters you can pick up just about anywhere in the trash if they’re empty, though this depends on state laws.

Don’t pour it down the sink if there’s still lighter fluid. Go outside and activate the lighter until the fluid is used. If it gets too hot, take a break and try later. In some jurisdictions, you need to take your lighter to a household hazardous waste site.

Zippos and butane utility lighters can be used repeatedly, but when it’s time to get rid of them, be careful. Make sure they’re empty before disposing of them and if you have leftover lighter fluid or butane, take that to your nearest household hazardous waste site. Again, never pour this stuff down any drain.

Search for your lighter, fluid and ZIP code at Earth911 for instructions and locations for disposal.

6. Thermometers

Old-school glass thermometers can contain mercury, which is highly toxic to the environment and living things. Don’t throw it in the trash, and be careful not to break it.

Some universities will take old thermometers and may even give you a newer digital model, or you can check your local HHW facility.

7. Car tires

Car tires contain steel belts that can puncture landfills and contaminate the environment. When you change your tires at a shop, they should take your old ones. There may be a small fee.

If you have old tires, most car dealerships and automotive retailers will take them for recycling, though you might have to pay for this service. You can also call your trash service to schedule a pickup.

