Quick tech tricks to make the busy holiday season easier

Stop arguing about when to leave

The classic holiday battle: What time should you leave the house to get to your destination on time and avoid traffic?

Stop guessing and let traffic-predicting algorithms make your drive easier. Google Maps and Apple Maps offer options to help you plan your trip.

You can get a pretty accurate traffic forecast for a future date based on what the conditions are like on that day and time. Then you can fine-tune your departure time to find the ideal time to hit the road.

Here’s how to set a planned time and date for a trip in Google Maps:

Open Google Maps and tap on the Search here field.

field. Enter a destination and select it from the results.

and select it from the results. Tap Directions and then tap the three-dots button to the right of the Your location field.

and then tap the to the right of the Your location field. Tap Set depart or arrive time .

. Select Depart at and enter a date and time, then tap Done . You’ll get various route options and details such as time and distance.

and enter a date and time, then tap . You’ll get various route options and details such as time and distance. Select a route and tap Start.

Keep an eye on your luggage

Losing your bag on a flight is a drag, and it’s even worse when you have gifts tucked in your bag. Knowing where your suitcase is is easy as long as you have a tracker inside.

Apple AirTags are quarter-sized trackers that use Bluetooth from other iPhones to determine where they are. You can see the location of every AirTag associated with your account using the Find My app.

Tile trackers work similarly and are a good option for Android users.

It’s a good idea to throw one in your checked baggage. This way, you can see whether your bag makes it to your destination. But there is a time when the tracker is worthless: When your luggage travels through the airport’s inner conveyor belt system. Once your luggage is out of there, you’ll know exactly where it’s located.

Make virtual gatherings enjoyable

It’s not always possible to see the whole family each year. Virtual gatherings are much easier to organize since we got used to them during the pandemic.

Don’t spend a Zoom or Google Meet call wishing everyone would stop arguing about politics. Here are three simple ways to liven up your online get-together:

Give everyone time to talk: Choose a prompt and tell your family members to be ready to speak for a few minutes. I suggest a time cap, so your more loquacious relatives don’t go on and on. My favorite is asking for funny family stories.

Play a game together: Bingo is always a hit, and you can pass out cards for free from this site. If you prefer a Pictionary-like game, try Drawasaurus. Up to 16 people can play.

Host a talent show: If your family is full of performers, rope everyone into a short performance. I can guarantee a lot of laughs and maybe even a knockout performance or two.

Don’t overpay on Amazon

Ever wonder if the price you see on Amazon is the best price or — the moment you check out — that price will drop? That’s where CamelCamelCamel comes in.

It’s a price-comparison site that tracks the cost of millions of products on Amazon. You can use it to check if the item you’re considering is at a good price or if you should wait for a better deal. Here’s how it works:

Go to camelcamelcamel.com. Enter a product’s Amazon URL in the search bar, then hit enter or the search icon .

or the . Look at the graph for trends. You might notice a product typically goes on sale during certain months or around the holidays.

For everything else, compare prices here

No one has time to go from site to site or to a bunch of different physical stores to find the best price on something. Let Google Shopping do the hard work for you. It’s easy to use and shows you prices across just about any retailer you can think of.

Go to shopping.google.com.

Browse popular items, or search for what you’re looking for. Hit enter to see where you can buy it, the price and shipping options.

Use the filters on the left side of the page to narrow down your results. You can filter by sales, items available for pickup nearby, and more.

Here’s a nice bonus: You can even buy things right there without having to make a new account if you have payment info tied to your Google account. Select the Buy on Google filter to see your options.

