Genius way to get fast Wi-Fi anywhere on your property

I know you’re like me: You don’t want to pay for something you don’t have to. In other words, yeah, I’m cheap.

I needed to get internet to my new house that is under construction so that I could set up security cameras. I didn’t want to pay $80 a month for an internet line. After all, I don’t live there yet.

I happen to have a really great neighbor and friend Ryan who was willing to help me out. How? Well, it all starts with a handy piece of equipment you can use to get reliable internet to your shed, garage, workshop, barn, greenhouse, or any other place that your home’s Wi-Fi simply can’t reach because of the distance.

You are going to LOVE this solution!

What’s the secret?

It’s called the Ubiquiti NanoBeam AC Gen 2. Using it, you can get strong internet pretty much anywhere on your property. Think of it as a super-strong Wi-Fi extender. Instead of just a couple hundred feet, this thing can carry a signal for up to six miles with a clear line of sight.

The NanoBeam runs on 5GHz frequencies, acting as a bridge to send internet from one place to another. If you live in a rural area or have a large property, it’s a game-changer.

How you use it

The kit includes two NanoBeam AC Gen 2 units, mounts, lock rings and metal straps and power cords. To make it all work, you plug the wired internet connection into a port on the unit installed at the source of the internet, then beam that connection to the second unit. Let’s walk through the steps.

Pro tip: Be sure to update the firmware on both units before you get going.

Step 1: Install the first unit where the internet connection comes from. In my case, that’s my friend Ryan’s house. You can see in the photo below just how far it is from my new home (circled in red). It’s across the canyon and passes several other homes.

Step 2: Put the second unit at the location you want to receive an internet signal. I placed the NanoBeam at the edge of my property. For best results, you need an uninterrupted line of sight between the two units. Luckily, I have that here on Camelback Mountain. You can see Ryan’s home circled below in red.

It’s tough to tell from those photos just how far apart the two units are. It’s about 1,800 feet or a third of a mile. Here’s a satellite view to give you a better idea.

Step 3: Configure your connection in the UISP mobile app. Click here to download for iPhone or here for Android. Once you have the units in place, this part is quick and easy to set up. You can manage and monitor your setup here to make sure everything is working as it should.

This device isn’t just for someone in my situation — it’s made for anyone who wants to expand internet service across their property. For instance, you can use it for a workshop, garage, barn, She Shed, or greenhouse. Basically, the NanoBeam sends internet to any place on your property, no matter how far away from your router it is.

The caveat here is it works best with a clear line of sight, so if you’re looking to get internet from one spot to another and there are trees or other things in between, you might not have such great results.

This picture says it all

Now that the NanoBeam is set up, I’m getting internet courtesy of Ryan straight to my property. The connection powers the security cameras I have on-site. I can’t risk a spotty connection or weak signal.

Luckily, the NanoBeam works so well for me that I can record in 4K for a clear look at exactly what’s happening. Check it out:

These cameras are great, too, by the way. They’re also from Ubiquiti and include 14 days of free storage. They can stand up to harsh weather and record day and night in high-definition.

They don’t come with all the bells and whistles, though. If you need true protection and pro monitoring, you need a true home security company. My pick, in that case, is our sponsor SimpliSafe. Speaking of free, get a free HD camera here if you use my link.

Bottom line

You don’t need to spend a ton of money every month, run a new line or even be super tech-savvy to get strong internet far away from the source of your connection. There are all kinds of creative setups you can come up with. You just need to know about all the awesome tools at your fingertips.

Special shout out to Ryan, get a free bottle of wine

I have to give a big thank you to my friend Ryan who made this tech tip possible. He’s a real entrepreneur and owns holidayrental.com. If you’re looking a home to have a wonderful stay, he’s got you covered! Tell him Kim sent you and he’ll throw in a nice bottle of wine!

Seriously, the HolidayRental.com homes are jaw-dropping. This home on Camelback Mountain where the NanoBeam is set up is stunning, and you just wouldn’t believe how beautiful it is in person.

You can rent it and stay there. Just don’t take the Wi-Fi antenna down! 😂