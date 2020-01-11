Each week, I receive tons of questions from my listeners about tech concerns, new products and all things digital.

Sometimes, choosing the most interesting questions to highlight is the best part of my job. This week, I received questions about whether any old tech is worth money to collectors, dating online, the Fire Stick, political ads and whether I shut down my app.

Best dating sites

Q: My divorce is final and I’m ready to date again. Now that everyone is meeting online, are some apps better than others? I’m looking for a relationship, not a hookup.

A: There is nothing fun or glamorous about a legal separation, but now that you’ve reached the end of the tunnel, you may find exciting times ahead. Online dating has evolved dramatically in recent years, and although Tinder gets the most attention, it may not be the ideal venue for long-term relationships.

Unlike the early days of digital courtship, when the dating pool was small and any old profile would do, you are now competing with legions of other singles. Communicating with potential dates is a separate skill, and staying safe is yet another. Tap or click here for five online dating tips.

Political ad doubts

Q: Do online sites like Facebook monitor political ads? I saw an ad about Trump that was 1,000% wrong.

A: Given the epidemic of fake news, you would think political campaigns would face more oversight. Aside from confusion and slander, a vicious campaign ad with erroneous information can cause serious problems, including threats and manipulated polls. To answer your question, it depends on what social media platform you use.

Some services, like Twitter and Spotify, have stopped allowing political ads altogether. Facebook says they want to let their users decide what’s real. Keep in mind that an absence of political ads doesn’t impact the videos, posts and memes that may continue to spread lies and exaggerations about a given candidate.

Bans are effective, but in the end, it’s up to you to fact-check your sources and stay informed. Tap or click here to learn more about political ads on social media.

Find my app

Q: I looked in the App Store and couldn’t find your app. Did you take it down?

A: So many people struggle to find my app because they’ve misspelled my name. I mean, I get it: “Komando” isn’t a familiar English word, but “commando” is – so you may want to add a “c” or extra “m,” which may hamper your results.

I can assure you the Komando app is available wherever you get your apps, and the reviews have been splendid. There are so many reasons to download this app, from up-to-the-minute breaking tech news and security alerts to streaming episodes of my show.

If you still can’t find the app on Google Play or the App Store, feel free to use the handy link on my website. Tap or click here to download the Komando app.

Old tech worth money

Q: I have boxes of old tech lying around the house from a Commodore, Walkman and more. Would collectors want any of it?

A: Most of us haven’t seen a PDA or LaserDisc in years, and we couldn’t even conceive of using one. Our garages are full of the “junk” you describe — technology that lost its relevance decades ago. But just because it’s old doesn’t mean a gadget is worthless, and collectors often chase after rare and original devices: Atari games, iPods and yes, Commodores.

Obviously, these items are more valuable when they’re in good condition, and the real prizes are still packaged in their original boxes. But before you dump your dusty stash in the Goodwill bin, check out what someone might pay for it. Tap or click here to identify old tech that is worth big bucks.

The Amazon Fire Stick shtick

Q: My sweetie got me an Amazon Fire Stick for Christmas. Does it feed me ads based on my internet searches and stuff?

A: Amazon is pretty aggressive about advertising, and whether you’re using the Amazon website to shop or a Kindle Fire to read an ebook, you will probably stumble into a good number of targeted ads. The bad news is Fire TV won’t permit you to eliminate these ads altogether.

The good news is you can change your settings to stop using your browsing data. But that’s only the tip of the Fire TV iceberg. That little stick is packed with features, including Alexa compatibility and free streaming movies from IMDb.

Fire TV doesn’t grab as many headlines as Apple TV, but this service is excellent in its own right, and there are many ways to make it even better. Tap or click here for 10 secret Fire TV tips only the pros know.

