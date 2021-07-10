Clever tech hack: How to text from your PC or Mac

Texting is fast and easy until it’s not. Maybe your service is terrible, and your messages won’t go through — what a pain. Tap or click for my bright ideas to boost your cell reception .

Message iPhone to iPhone

iMessage is Apple’s messaging service associated with your Apple ID — the same login info you use in the App Store, iTunes Store and iCloud. It’s a simple way to send texts, SMS messages, and even Facetime from your Mac or iPad.

If you haven’t set up iMessage, enter in your Apple ID info and hit Sign in. To start a new conversation:

Click the New Message button at the top of the Messages window.

button at the top of the Messages window. Type in your recipient’s name, email address, or phone number. If that person is in your Contacts app, Messages finds them as you type. To start a group conversation, add more recipients.

Type your message in the field at the bottom of the window, then press Return to send it.

Apple’s iMessage has long allowed you to message other iPhone users from the iMessage app on your Mac, but did you know you can also send to and receive messages from Androids too?

Just make sure you’re signed in to iCloud on your Mac and your iPhone and computer are both using the same Apple ID. To do this, simply open System Preferences from your Mac, go to iCloud and sign in using your Apple ID credentials, then open the Messages app on your Mac.

On your iPhone, go to Settings. If you’re signed in with your Apple ID, it’ll show your name at the very top. Tap your name to confirm the email addresses match.

Use a Windows PC? You have several options.

There’s an app for that

Microsoft’s Your Phone app links your Android phone to your PC. This super handy app lets you make and receive texts and calls, get notifications, access your photo albums, and open apps.

If you have the right Samsung model, you can instantly share files from your phone to your PC using copy, edit and drag functions. You need a Windows 10 PC with Bluetooth capability and a compatible phone running Android 7 or later.

Note: Configuring this can be a bit of pain, but it’s smooth sailing once you get it connected.

Tap or click here to download and install the app to your PC . You also need the Your Phone Companion app on your Android phone or the pre-installed Link to Windows on your Samsung.

Open the Your Phone app and select Android from the list.

Sign in to your Microsoft account.

When prompted, open a browser on your Android and go to aka.ms/yourpc .

. Sign in to your Microsoft account on your phone to get a QR code.

Select the checkbox for I have the Your Phone Companion app installed on my phone on your PC, then click Pair with QR code . You’ll get a QR code.

on your PC, then click . You’ll get a QR code. Your phone should now have a camera screen open within the companion app. Scan the QR code on your PC screen.

Accept the device permissions.

Use Android Messages

If you use an Android, there’s a good chance you use Google’s Messages app to send and receive text messages, photos, voice messages and video. You can also text anyone from your computer. The app also integrates Google services and features such as Assistant and Dark Mode into your chats.

Make sure you have the latest version of Messages installed on your Android phone.

Go to messages.android.com on your PC and you’ll get a QR code.

on your PC and you’ll get a QR code. Open Messages on your phone and tap the three dots in the top-right corner, then Messages for web .

. Tap QR code scanner and point your phone at your computer screen.

and point your phone at your computer screen. You should now see your conversations on the left side of your computer screen.

Send via email

If you’re in a pinch, email is a great way to send texts. This tip also works if you want to message your phone. Why? Perhaps you misplaced it somewhere in your home. To text someone by email, you’ll need their phone number and carrier. Let’s use T-Mobile as an example here.

Open your email program and type out your message.

Type the contact’s 10-digit phone number in the recipient box.

Follow the number with the @ symbol and the proper SMS gateway for the carrier. T-Mobile is @tmomail.net. For the sake of this example, the address you send your message to would be [email protected]

Next, send the message as you normally do.

Here’s a full list of email to text codes:

