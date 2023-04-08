My mom lived with me for 25 years. She passed away after a battle with cancer in 2021, and I miss her every day. As her caregiver, I was honored to care for her, but it was hard.

I did my best, but I didn’t seek professional help to ease the emotional burden of caregiving. Though I worked out every day, I now realize that counseling might have been helpful to process everything going on.

That’s why I’m glad to partner with BetterHelp, a convenient online therapy service that can make a significant difference for caregivers experiencing burnout, exhaustion and other mental health challenges. As a caregiver myself, I was juggling a busy job, motherhood and lots more.

I didn’t have the time for traditional in-office therapy appointments. BetterHelp is accessible from anywhere, at any time.

Online therapy helps you cope with the pressures of caregiving

I’m truly glad I was able to take care of my mom as she aged and throughout her illness. As a business owner, I had a lot of flexibility with my schedule. But other caregivers aren’t nearly so lucky.

Some adult children have to quit their jobs and move in with their parents full-time. Other caregivers take on the responsibility of caring for a loved one while keeping their jobs.

Working a 40-hour job and performing caregiver duties at the same time is no easy task. Believe me. The responsibilities quickly overwhelm you, and you feel like there aren’t enough hours in the day to get everything done.

The American Enterprise Institute estimates that around 22 to 26 million American adults currently provide care for family members or friends — most of them older people who need assistance with daily activities.

Just imagine 26 million people. Now, consider that half of them are balancing a full-time job and the responsibility of taking care of another person’s health. It’s easy to see how many people are in pain and struggling to cope.

Online therapy might be the answer

I wish I could go back and talk to my younger self. Here’s what I’d say: “You don’t have to take on the world alone.”

Talking to a professional lets you explore the exhaustion and stress that comes with caretaking, or any other of life’s stresses, in a safe place. A trained expert helps you formulate coping mechanisms and boundaries.

Sadly, mental health treatment can be hard to find. To use BetterHelp, simply fill out a brief questionnaire to get matched with a licensed therapist. You can switch therapists at any time for no additional charge if it’s not a great fit.

Visit BetterHelp.com/Kim today to get 10% off your first month.

Read more

Personality test: What you see first reveals your secrets

Teens turning to TikTok to self-diagnose mental health issues