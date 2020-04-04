Each week, I receive tons of questions from my listeners about tech concerns, new products and all things digital.

Amazon driver spits on box

Q: Did an Amazon driver really spit on an order or is this an urban legend? That’s criminal!

A: It pains me to say this, but that news is true. You can see the video online at my site, thanks to TMZ and footage from a Ring security camera. Keep in mind, Amazon hires hundreds of thousands of people and any employee of any company could behave in the same disgusting manner.

You can expect Amazon to respond to this headline with swift internal measures. I hope local law enforcement takes action, too. It’s vital that we take our deliveries seriously, no matter how familiar or trustworthy the service.

Bosses spying on people at home

Q: Can my employer see what I am doing when I am working from home? I’m so distracted by the news.

A: Many workers struggle at home, especially when their kids are out of school and there are few visual reminders that they’re on the clock. But yes, technology does exist to spy on your productivity. They don’t use onboard cameras or microphones; instead, they use keystrokes to figure out what you’re typing — or whether you’re typing.

In theory, the strategy helps managers find the loafers. Most workers might consider this an invasive practice, especially if they weren’t informed beforehand.

Is ordering food online safe?

Q: We’re quarantined and I am ordering food online. Is it safe? I am worried about getting the coronavirus.

A: To keep themselves solvent, restaurants across the country have been delivering and providing takeout services from their physical locations. In theory, this is a thoughtful Plan B, especially for people who miss the dining experience. The problem is it’s hard to tell how restaurants are adequately protecting themselves and their patrons against the coronavirus.

All establishments have to pass health inspections but that doesn’t guarantee your food, or its packaging, is inherently safe. The same goes for grocery delivery. One alternative is the meal kit, which typically provides all ingredients along with a tasty recipe, inside a sealed package. But even that needs to be sanitized.

Don’t fall for stimulus check scams

Q: I got a stimulus check for $3,900 in the mail. It looks real. What’s going on?

A: At this time, there is no way you should have received anything in the mail called a “stimulus check.” The bill that makes this possible passed at the end of March but, like any major government initiative, the stimulus package will take time to implement. If you received a check claiming to be part of the stimulus program, it’s fake.

Scammers are taking advantage of the pandemic confusion now. Stimulus promises aren’t the only scams going around. In these uncertain times, knowledge is power.

Homeschool online monitors

Q: I have a new appreciation for teachers with my kids home from school. How do I monitor what my kids do on their tablets and phones?

A: You said it! It is incredible how much we rely on schools to not only educate our children but to house and protect them during the day. Ironically, a device in your home may be just as dangerous as anything your children might encounter in the seediest part of town.

Now that so many people are homebound, a host of new opportunities have opened up for bullies and predators. No matter how young or old your children are, clicking the wrong icon can lead to disastrous results. There are many ways to childproof a computer or tablet, making the gadget safe for virtual education.

