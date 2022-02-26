Tech how-to: How to automatically alert loved ones in an emergency

Uncertain times remind us that we’re not always prepared as we need to be.

If you have an iPhone

When you make a call with Apple’s Emergency SOS feature, your iPhone does a few things. It will call the local emergency number and alert your emergency contacts via text message.

Your phone will also send your current location to your emergency contacts, along with changes to your location. That means they can follow along if you’re moving from place to place.

Here’s how to make an SOS call on an iPhone 8 or later:

Press and hold the side button and one of the volume buttons . The Emergency SOS slider will appear.

and one of the . The Emergency SOS slider will appear. Drag the slider to call emergency services. You can also continue to hold the side button and a volume button. Once the countdown ends, your phone will call emergency services.

Note: On an iPhone 7 or earlier, quickly press the side or top button five times to enable the emergency slider.

Now that you know how to use this feature let’s run through how to add emergency contacts.

Remember, if you use the Emergency SOS feature, these contacts will receive a message indicating you are having an emergency.

Open the Health app and tap your profile picture > Medical ID .

> . Select Edit , then scroll to Emergency Contacts .

, then scroll to . Tap the Add button, then tap a contact. Add their relationship.

button, then tap a contact. Add their relationship. Hit Done to confirm your changes.

If you have an Android

Android’s version of Emergency SOS works similarly, though you need to set it up ahead of time.

Open the Settings app on your phone.

app on your phone. Tap Safety & emergency > Emergency SOS.

From here, you can customize what happens when you use Emergency SOS. You have the option to sound an alarm or stay silent, call an emergency number of your choosing, share updates and location info with your emergency contacts, and record a video.

To access Emergency SOS on an Android phone, quickly press the power button five times.

On a Samsung phone, steps may vary slightly. If the method above does not work, open Settings, look for Advanced features, then tap Send SOS messages. From here, you can choose your emergency contacts.

On a Google Pixel and other versions of Android, here’s how to add emergency contacts:

Open the Safety app and sign in with your Google account.

app and with your Google account. You’ll be prompted to add emergency contacts. Scroll through or search for a contact and tap the name to continue.

to continue. Next, you can add medical information if you have not done so.

Tap Done to confirm.

