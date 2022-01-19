How many Amazon purchases have you made in the last few months? Quite a few, right? But do you know the actual number of purchases you’ve made over the previous 30 days? Probably not off the top of your head, but it’s important to keep your eyes on what you’ve ordered.

Those one-click purchases can add up quickly, throwing your budget off. And if you regularly shop on Amazon and have multiple packages delivered to your house each week, you may not even realize a package or two is missing. Tap or click for the safest ways to disinfect your Amazon deliveries.

The easiest way to do this is to download your Amazon order history, which lays out all of your purchase history in a spreadsheet for you to look over. However, some users have reported trouble with this feature in the past. That’s why we’re here to share a backup plan for finding your data.

How to keep track of your Amazon order history

It used to be easy to download your Amazon order history report, but the order option disappeared in 2020, according to customers who posted in Reddit and the Amazon forums asking for help. One user named Kimberly asked Amazon customer support why she could no longer download her order history report each week.

She says she finally got a response from Amazon, but it still didn’t tell her why the order history feature is missing from user accounts. She got this reply: “We apologize for the inconvenience. The Order History Report tool has been deprecated.”

In other words, the tool was removed, but there wasn’t any apparent reason why that happened. Not from the customer service response, anyway.

When we originally wrote this story, the Order History Report tool didn’t work for us, either. But good news: As of January 2022, it looks like the tool is available. Click the button below to download all your Amazon orders in a spreadsheet.

It’s a pretty easy tool to use. Here’s how: Select the report type from the drop-down menu, then fill in the start date, end date and report name. The process may look slightly different if you don’t have a standard or a Prime account. If you have a Business account, follow these steps.

To create an Order History Report for Amazon Prime Business accounts:

Go to Order History Reports in Your Account .

. Select the report type from the drop-down menu, then fill in the start date, end date and report name.

Click Request Report .

. When the report is complete, you’ll receive an e-mail notification. To retrieve the report, visit Order History Reports and click Download.

The report includes the PO number, requisitioner name, order number, order status, buyer name, approver name (if any), group name (if any) and other order details.

You may also like: Walmart, eBay and Amazon flooded with fake reviews

Of course, let’s remember the complaints previous users had about not being able to use this feature. If anything happens to the Order History Report tool, you’ll want to have a backup plan. Keep these strategies in your back pocket.

How to get your order history from Amazon

You have two options: you can either view your order history in your account, or you can request a document with your orders from Amazon.

This process isn’t as quick as the Order History tool, but it’s still a way to get a spreadsheet with your recent orders.

To view your recent Amazon order history:

Go to the Your Account page on Amazon.

Sign in with the account on which the orders were placed.

Click the “Your Orders” button to access your order history.

Doing this will pull up a list of your recent orders made from your account.

To get a complete list of your order history from Amazon:

If you want to receive a spreadsheet with your Amazon orders, you’ll need to submit a data request instead. To do this:

Visit Amazon’s Request My Data page by clicking here.

Click on the drop-down menu under “Request My Data” and then click on “Your Orders.”

Click submit to request an Excel spreadsheet with your order history.

This will prompt Amazon to send you an Excel spreadsheet with your order history. The downside is that you won’t be able to request information for specific dates in the “Request My Data” menu — the only option is the default “Your Orders” button. However, it will give you the information you need.

Read more

Complete guide to tracking and receiving your Amazon orders

X

Quick and easy ways to save money shopping on Amazon