Want to work from home? There are countless creative things you can do to earn money. We rounded up five fun and unconventional ways to make money online.

After all, you don’t have time to research every off-the-wall job. Searching for “weird ways to make money fast” or “best ways to earn money on the side” will take a long time. If you struggle to find accurate search results, use these five Google research tips.

Luckily, we did all the research. You can get started immediately with this list of fun, legal and safe side jobs. Best of all, you don’t have to leave the house to take on these jobs.

1. Babysitting kids

You don’t have to drive to someone’s house to be a babysitter. Sign up for a company like Virtual Babysitters Club to entertain kids with: Dances, artwork, music, game shows and puppet shows.

Let your silly side shine. You just have to think of creative ways to entertain kids.

2. Losing weight is a fun and unconventional way to make money online

“How can I get paid for losing weight?” you wonder. Well, it’s pretty easy. These three sites will pay you to lose weight.

HealthyWage: This site is all about making healthy wagers. If you meet your weight loss goal, you can make extra money.

DietBet: Start or join a weight loss challenge on this site to earn cash.

StickK: This app pays you for doing healthy things like exercising or competing in a marathon.

So if losing weight is one of your New Year’s resolutions, consider one of these apps. While you’re at it, watch out for scammy weight loss products.

3. Eating food on camera

Tons of people all around the world work long hours. They might be working the late night shift, which means they eat alone during lunch breaks. Savvy influencers in Korea first noticed the demand for eating companion videos and started the “mukbang” trend.

Since then, mukbang videos have spread throughout the world. Some are pretty outrageous: YouTubers will film themselves eating 20 burgers as a challenge. You don’t have to do anything crazy, though.

If you want, set up your phone camera and film yourself eating. Some people use high-quality microphones to capture their eating sounds. But you can put your spin on the mukbang trend, chatting, sharing personal stories or just eating in silence.

You can upload your videos to YouTube, Twitch or other social media platforms. Tap or click here for five ways to start your own YouTube channel.

4. Playing D&D is another unconventional way to make money online

Do you love Dungeons & Dragons, the classic tabletop roleplaying game? Turn it into a job and make up to $125 an hour!

You just have to become a “dungeon master” or a master storyteller. All Dungeons & Dragons games need dungeon masters. These are the people who come up with ideas for worlds and stories.

Other people will join the game and create characters that live in the dungeon master’s story world. Adults and children alike love this game. If you’re like professional dungeon master Todd Carlstrom, you can make up to $125 an hour working as a dungeon master for Dungeons & Dragons groups.

5. Teaching classes about your passions

Have you spent years learning new skills and creating your niche? If you’re an expert in a particular field, there’s a lot you can teach others. You don’t need to go to school and earn a degree.

Get started with Teachable.com. Turn your expertise into an online course and share your passions, whether you’re an expert on sewing, woodworking or business leadership. If you’re teaching a class, you can charge a premium like $200.

Is the idea of making a whole new class intimidating? You can also become a coach on the site.

Make sure to add these new skills to your LinkedIn page

If you try any of these jobs, add them to your LinkedIn profile. This is the No. 1 social media platform for jobseekers and employers alike. If you’re a business leader who wants to attract new talent, you should try new LinkedIn strategies.

