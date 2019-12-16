Top 10 how-tos and DIYs of 2019

As 2019 draws to a close, our team at Komando.com extends a hearty thanks to our readers. Since the beginning, our goal has been to be a trusted resource for technology news, advice and how-to’s that make life easier in this fast-paced digital age.

And sure enough, our how-to tutorials are often some of the most important articles we create here. By teaching our readers how to manage tech and cybersecurity more effectively, it lays the groundwork for a safer experiences both on and offline. Tap or click to learn how to choose and set up a VPN.

And now, to help wrap up the year, we’re counting down our favorite how-to articles from 2019. These guides will help break down complex topics like data privacy and social media so you can get the most out of your gadgets and gizmos this new year — and for years to come.

10. How to know if someone blocked your number

When you block a number, you no longer receive calls or text messages from that person. With Apple’s iPhone, it also blocks all FaceTime contact. This can be helpful for stopping unwanted spam calls or for personal reasons. If you think you’ve been blocked, here’s how to tell for sure.

9. Block your cellphone number from caller ID with this one trick

Caller ID is a saving grace for almost everyone, but sometimes we’d like to preserve our privacy when making calls. People know it’s you calling when your caller ID pops up on their landline or cellphones, but they don’t have to. There are two ways to keep your identity secret when making phone calls. We’ll show you how.

8. Get subtitles for your favorite movies and shows

Sometimes when we watch a movie, it can be hard to understand what the characters are saying. Maybe they have an accent or they mumble, or the music is extremely loud and the dialogue is very quiet. This incredible site allows you to download the subtitles you need right to your computer, and it’s free!

7. How to find someone’s social media accounts

Hiring good employees is tricky. Making sure your kids are safe is tricky too. But social media can help you keep an eye on kids and check out potential employees — if you know how to track their activity. Here’s how you can locate social media accounts (even if a user is trying to keep it under wraps).

6. Find local court information

Need to do a quick background check on someone or learn about local court cases? You don’t have to pay a third-party service to find the information you’re looking for. Tons of legal information is easily accessible online for no cost at all. Here are some no-hassle ways to find what you need from your local courts.

5. 6 apps, websites and tools to record phone calls for Apple or Android

You may think recording a phone call is something you’ll never need, but there are a variety of legitimate reasons why you may need to in the future. Whatever the case, it’s good to know you have a recording option handy. So, here’s the easiest way to record your phone conversations.

4.Will hooking up two or more routers speed up my internet?

Faster internet is coming, but not fast enough. There are things you can do to get a better connection at home. We’ll show you how to speed things up and get the internet speeds you deserve.

3. 4 places you have to check for missing money

Somehow, money gets lost. Given how hard we work for our cash, it’s hard to believe how easily we misplace it. The good news is it’s pretty easy to find what’s yours and claim it. Check out this article and we’ll tell you the best ways to find your long-lost cash.

2. 5 ways to share files that are too big to email

We all have file size problems. Our cameras now take fabulous photos and crisp videos. Our computers can tackle monstrous spreadsheets. So what do you do when you want to send that pile of digital photos to grandma, but the file is too big to attach to an email? In this tip, we share five ways to handle it.

1. Free way to track GPS, phone calls, text messages and web activity on a phone

Thanks to smartphones, tablets and the internet, there are many threats to your kids and grandkids you might not see coming. We’ve found a spying app that’s free and works on up to five phones, so you can keep tabs on your kids or grandkids and make sure they’re safe from harm.

BONUS: The safest ways to pay online

The holidays are around the corner and you’re ready to take advantage of those online deals. Unfortunately, hackers are counting on people like you to enter credit card information across multiple sites. So how do you stay safe from hackers and cybercrime? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with three simple tricks.