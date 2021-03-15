Quick tip: How to schedule a text on iPhone

The bad news is if you want one of the latest and greatest iPhones that come with 5G technology, it’s going to cost you nearly a grand.

The good news is they come loaded with a lot of features to help simplify your life. One cool feature that some Android devices come with missing on iPhone is the ability to schedule a text in advance.

It’s a pretty handy tool for friends living in different time zones, so you don’t wake them up. Or to never forget a birthday again. For iPhone users, the process is quite complicated unless you want to download a third-party app. Let’s go over your options.

Set a helpful reminder

Your first option is to set a reminder through the built-in Reminders app. Create your text there and set a reminder.

You will then have to copy it to send the text once you receive the notification. This option doesn’t really simplify the process but will save your text message for the future. Here’s how:

Open the Reminders app on your home screen or use the search feature if you can’t locate it. Swipe down on the home screen to open the search feature.

on your home screen or use the search feature if you can’t locate it. Swipe down on the home screen to open the search feature. Choose Add List .

. Select add reminder in the bottom left corner.

in the bottom left corner. Name the reminder.

On the label’s right, select the details icon to enter the time and date you’ll want to be reminded to send your text message. You don’t have to pre-write the text message, but if you want to, select the notes option and enter it here.

to enter the time and date you’ll want to be reminded to send your text message. You don’t have to pre-write the text message, but if you want to, select the and enter it here. When you receive the reminder, copy the text message.

Open the reminder. Highlight the entire note and select share .

. When you select share, an options screen will pop up. Choose your contact from the pop-up.

Paste the message and hit send.

Try using the Shortcuts app

Your second option is to schedule the text using the Shortcuts app, but this option is also a lengthy process. If you have iOS 13 or above, your iPhone will have the Shortcuts app preinstalled. If your software is older, you’ll need to download the app first. Here’s how to schedule a text with Shortcuts:

Open the Shortcuts app . If you can’t find it, use the search feature by swiping down on your Home screen.

. If you can’t find it, use the search feature by swiping down on your Home screen. Choose automations on the bottom of the screen.

on the bottom of the screen. Find the create personal automations option in the middle of the screen.

option in the middle of the screen. Pick the time of day option at the top of the screen.

at the top of the screen. Use the monthly option to open the calendar.

to open the calendar. Select the time and day you’d like the text message sent and select next .

. Select add action and search for send message and select this option.

and search for send message and select this option. Type in your desired text into the empty message section.

Enter the recipient and select next .

. Unselect the check before running the option at the bottom of the screen.

Select done and you are finished.

Use a third party app like Scheduled

Both of iPhone’s built-in options are rather lengthy and complicated, but you can streamline the process by installing a third-party app like Scheduled to schedule and send your text messages for you.

The free version will remind you when it’s time to send out your text message, or you can pay $3.49 a month for the premium option, which will allow you to draft your texts, schedule them, and send them out for you without any further action required on your part.