Have a printer at home? 5 critical security steps to keep hackers out

You’ve password-protected your computer, installed antivirus and maybe even checked your home network for intruders. You’re smart!

But there’s a good chance when you were going down the cybersecurity checklist, you didn’t think about your printer. That can really come back to bite you.

1. Update your firmware

This is a step we give for just about anything internet-connected. Firmware updates are vital for keeping your gadgets secure. These patches and updates ensure you’re running the latest software, protecting you from recently-discovered bugs and vulnerabilities.

To find steps on updating your printer’s firmware, check your user manual. In some cases, you can do this right on your printer’s display. Look for an option called Printer Update. Otherwise, open up your printer software to update.

2. Limit access to those you trust

Windows allows you to make printing access optional. That means you can set up a guest account, for example, without access to your printer. This step is especially helpful in a business setting, but you can do it at home, too.

To do this, open Settings > Devices > Printers & scanners. Choose your printer, then hit Manage. Choose Printer properties, then Security. From there, you can click each user to establish permissions. Click Deny to disallow access. You can also allow a user to print but not manage the printer.

3. Keep it off the network

Connecting your printer to your home network means easier printing from any device, but it could also impact your security. Any device connected to your network is a way in for enterprising cybercriminals.

Printers are often patched, updated and secured less than other devices. A 16-year-old flaw was just found in hundreds of HP printers. Think about that! For years and years, these printers contained a vulnerability that could allow anyone to worm their way into your home network.

The safest route is to connect your printer to one computer via a USB cord.

4. Set a password

Just like most other connected devices, your printer has at least one password. Maybe it’s for the control center, or it’s a password that enables Wi-Fi printing. Check your printer’s manual to find out any passwords you can set. Be sure none of these use the default.

If you own an Epson printer, follow this link for steps to change your Wi-Fi Direct Password.

5. Secure networked printers, too

If you do put your printer on your home or office network, you need to lock things down. Your password is, of course, a vital first step in keeping out snoops or hackers.

Tap or click for 5 security steps you can take now to protect your network.

