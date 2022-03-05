Virtual assistants can make life easier than ever before. You walk into your home office and say, “Alexa, office light on,” to turn on your lamp. You can even use your printer without touching it.

Many modern printers have this capability, so you may have had this option for a long time without even knowing about it. You can say, “Alexa, print my to-do list,” and it will print your latest to-do list in the Alexa app. Want something else? Just say, “print ruled paper” or “music paper.”

It’s a super nifty trick

First, you need to connect your speaker to your printer. Do this by opening your smart assistant’s app. (So, if you use Google Home, for instance, you’ll open the Google Assistant app on your smartphone.)

Whether you’re using Alexa, Google, Siri or another smart home app, look through your settings to find the list of connected devices. Find the Add device option, choose Printer and select the smart printer. Just like that, your printer should now settle into its place in your smart home.

Need more specific directions? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a step-by-step guide to connecting your printer with your smart home system. We’ll use the Epson EcoTank as an example.

How to connect your printer to Alexa

Of course, both gadgets must be connected to the internet before you get started. You’ll also have to ensure your printer is linked to your Epson Connect account. Here’s how to set up Epson Connect through your printer’s control panel.

Once that is done, follow these steps:

Open the Amazon Alexa app on your iOS or Android device. Head to your Menu. Then, select Skills & Games. Search Epson Printer. Select the option when it comes up. Tap Enable. Hit Save Permissions.

Are you using a computer instead of a smartphone? Just open your web browser and head to Amazon’s website. Head to Alexa skills to find the Epson Printer skill and follow the above instructions.

Once all this is done, sign in to your Epson Connect account to start printing through your Amazon Echo.

Want some more guidance before you start printing? Just say, “Alexa, ask Epson printer to print a help page.” It will spit out a helpful guide that tells you all you need to know.

How to connect your printer to Google Assistant

As with Alexa, make sure you have a good internet connection first. You also need to connect your printer with your Epson Connect account. Here’s how to connect your printer to Google Assistant through a web browser.

Next, follow these steps:

Open the Google Assistant app on your iOS or Android device. Hit the Explore icon and search for Epson Printer. Select Link.

Next, log into your Epson Connect account and select Try It to ensure they’re connected.

How to connect your printer to Siri

Before you start, make sure both products are connected to the internet. Then:

Open the Epson iPrint app. Select Add Siri Shortcuts and pick your feature of choice. Select the red dot icon to create a custom shortcut phrase. Once you’ve created a custom shortcut phrase, like “Scan my document, print the last photo I took, check my ink levels,” click Done.

You can also select Re-Record Phrase to say your phrase again.

See how easy it is?

You can make life easier by printing through voice commands in just a few easy steps. Just make sure you’re speaking clearly since voice assistants are famously bad at understanding people. Tap or click here to teach Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant to understand you better.

