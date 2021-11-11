Quick hack to post better photos on Instagram

There’s nothing more obnoxious than grainy pictures on your social media feed. After all, networking apps are all about having fun and putting your best foot forward. Poor quality photos hold you back.

That’s why we like to share photography tips with you every now and then. Tap or click here for a few simple editing tricks for your social media posts. Here’s another tip you should check out, thanks to TikTok user @daniellaa_elliott.

She found an Instagram hack you can use for better photos than ever before. By changing a single sitting, you can improve the quality of your photos and videos. Just follow these steps.

Want clearer pictures? Just do this

Most apps will reduce the size of your files to make uploading easier. The problem is that compressing photos and videos make them plummet in quality. Luckily, a simple Instagram hack cuts down on compression.

While you’re in the Instagram app, head to the bottom right. Access your profile by tapping the person icon or your profile picture. Then, hit the three lines in the top right. To finally enter your settings, just tap on the cog icon.

Then, do this:

Tap Account .

. Select Data usage .

. Slide the toggle next to High-quality uploads to the right to enable it. Once it’s blue, the feature is on.

This feature lessens the extent to which Instagram compresses your clips. That means your photos and videos are close to the quality you recorded them in.

Want to take better pictures with your phone? Tap or click here for five ways to use your smartphone like a professional camera. Once you’ve snapped so many high-quality pictures, though, you’ll want to keep them in a safe place.

Save your favorite pictures on IDrive

You’ve probably amassed a ton of precious photos over the years. If you aren’t backing them up, you’re putting those memories in danger. You never know when a website will go dark.

For instance, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went dark on Oct. 4. The 8-hour shutdown shocked users across the platforms. Don’t be taken by surprise. Instead of leaving your pictures at the mercy of tech companies, back them up through private storage. The best way to get the job done is through our sponsor, IDrive.

This is also helpful for computer problems. No, we’re not talking about issues with hardware or software — malicious viruses or even ransomware can take over your system. Imagine a hacker gaining access to your computer and denying you access to your data until you pay a hefty fee. Don’t leave your computer unprotected. Defend your data with IDrive.

Save a whopping 90% when you sign up at IDrive.com and use the promo code “Kim” at checkout.