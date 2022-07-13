With inflation causing food, fuel and other commodity prices to skyrocket, it’s more important than ever to save wherever possible.

Let’s turn to tech. Budgeting apps take much of the guesswork out of tracking and controlling your finances. But as you know, not all apps are created equal. Tap or click here for our breakdown of the five best budgeting apps.

The grocery store is one place where people are shelling out more money than expected. But what if we told you a way to save big on groceries? Keep reading for an app that sends grocery deals right to your inbox.

Why Flipp is a must-bookmark for any savvy shopper

Getting started with Flipp is as easy as plugging your ZIP code right into the site’s built-in coupon finder. No sign-up is required to save. You’ll get page after page of coupon sheets that are ready to use.

That being said, many of the best Flipp features will only be found when registering an account. It’s free, and you’ll be able to utilize this service to its fullest potential. Here’s how:

After signing up, click on any periodical in your list. You’ll then be able to “clip” any coupons you want. How does two pounds of fried chicken at 30% off sound? Let’s do this.

Make a list for now or later

After clipping to your heart’s content, we recommend checking out Flipp’s shopping list feature. All of your clipped coupons will be ready to access, and you can even select generic shopping list items and scour all of your periodicals for the best prices.

If something’s not on sale today, you’ll be able to save it to a watch list and pounce when the time is right.

If you love to shop, this app is a game-changer. Flipp lets you formulate your food shopping plan for the day, wasting no time “flipping” through physical snail mail ads that might be outdated. Get the Flipp app free for iOS or Android.

Digital coupons online are one of our favorite ways to make every dollar stretch, but they’re far from the only way to keep your money in your pocket. Tap or click here for more budget tips we love.

