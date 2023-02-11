ChatGPT can write essays, solve engineering problems and even give life advice. As you can imagine, people fear the new AI tool stealing their jobs or helping students and employees cheat. However, there’s a bright side: You can make money with ChatGPT.

When the calculator first came out, people freaked out about it taking their jobs. Granted, we don’t need to do most math in our heads, but we still have to enter a formula into a calculator to get the result. ChatGPT is also a helpful tool. Here are a few ways to turn it into a money-making machine.

1. Use it to write scripts

ChatGPT is easy to use. Type a prompt like “Make an eight-minute YouTube video about the best beaches in the world” and it will spit out applicable paragraphs you can use.

As YouTuber Franklin Hatchett says, you can make $19K a month by making videos with scripts you get from ChatGPT. You don’t even have to buy a microphone to record voiceovers since there are free text-to-speech programs. On top of that, you can make videos from your browser on Canva, an app you don’t have to pay for.

Here’s how it works:

It doesn’t stop there. You can use ChatGPT to write scripts for podcasts, radio shows, movies, videos and anything else you have in mind.

2. Find keywords and SEO help

ChatGPT can help generate titles, find strong keywords and create meta descriptions that attract click-throughs. Here are a few directions you can give:

Suggest title ideas for “Android accessories.”

Suggest “how to” ideas for “cybersecurity tools.”

Write an intro for a story about why people need smart homes.

Summarize this article in less than 160 characters.

Let’s say you’re having trouble deciding which keywords to use. Write something like “Categorize these keywords based on search intent,” followed by a list of keywords you’re curious about. Then ask it to generate good SEO terms for different topics you want to write about.

You can also tell ChatGPT to check your spelling and grammar since writing errors can throw off SEO.

NOTE: While ChatGPT is currently free, that may not last.

3. Product descriptions

Using ChatGPT to describe products you sell will save time and money. Try something like, “Write a product description for a homemade chocolate melting pot.” Substitute “chocolate melting pot” for whatever you’re trying to sell, of course!

You may need to add more details to create the perfect, fine-tuned description. Additional information helps create a summary that lets customers know exactly what they’re going to buy. Double-check your grammar, punctuation and spelling, so the description looks professional.

4. Website copy

Just as ChatGPT can write scripts, it can also write blog posts. Tell it your prompt and word limit and watch as it generates a whole article for your website.

Make sure to fact-check it, though. Otherwise, you might end up posting fake news stories. We recommend using ChatGPT to write technical articles that don’t require much human oversight.

Don’t replace your freelancers with this tool. Although it can help you save money, there’s no replacing human creativity, fact-checking or problem-solving.

On the other hand, this can be useful if you are a freelance writer. Are you suffering from writer’s block? Use ChatGPT as a brainstorming tool. You can also use it to develop article outlines when you’re stumped. Just make sure you use it to help generate ideas. Don’t pass its writing off as your own.

5. Email messages

Writing emails can be stressful and time-consuming. Luckily, ChatGPT can make it faster and easier. Give it a clear prompt that describes what you want the email message to convey.

Put in more details for the best results — but try to make your prompt as concise as possible. It’s best to use the tool for a draft, then look it over and add personalized tidbits to make it less robotic and more personal.

This will make life easier if you’re an email marketer. You can spend less time writing messages, campaigns and newsletters.

