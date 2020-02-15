Tired of your wireless provider? Thinking about making the switch to a new one? Changing providers can be stressful. From long wait times to the high cost of paying off your current device, there are lots of reasons you may be putting it off, even if you’re unhappy with your current service.

But the fear of switching shouldn’t keep you from saying, “so long” to your costly bill, poor connection or that disappointing customer service. In fact, T-Mobile makes switching easy, and the Un-carrier offers several wireless plans designed specifically for new or existing customers 55 years old and up. We’ll tell you how it works.

Find the unlimited plan that’s right for you at T-Mobile.com/55 or visit a T-Mobile store today.

No more hours-long wait times

One of the first steps to switching wireless providers is making your way into a store or researching your options online before visiting a retail location.

If you’re dreading waiting in line for hours, you’re not alone. But with T-Mobile, you can go online, pick your preferred retail location and set up an appointment ahead of time at many stores to help bypass any lines. Here’s how:

First, find the nearest location. Tap or click here to visit T-Mobile’s Store Locator. Enter your ZIP Code in the search box that says Find a store and hit enter .

and hit . Click on the nearest location to you. A menu with location details will open on the left side of the page and you’ll often see a box that says Appointment .

. Click on that box and a new menu opens that shows you available dates and times. Click on the day you want to visit the location, then click on the time you want to go. Now click Next .

you want to visit the location, then click on the you want to go. Now click . Enter your name, email address, phone number and select the reason for your visit. Finally, click Schedule appointment and you’re all set.

Take the new network for a test drive

If you’ve been with the same wireless provider for years, you may not have given much thought to your network lately. You’ve likely become accustomed to a “good enough” experience.

The thought of moving to a network you’re unfamiliar with could be the reason you’re still with your current provider, even if you heard a while ago that one network is better or worse than the rest.

The wireless industry has grown like crazy the last five years and what you knew before about a network is not necessarily true today. Wireless providers are consistently working on their networks to expand, improve and implement new technologies to benefit your call and data experiences every day.

But how can you be sure a competitive network will be as good or better than what you have now? It’s worth checking to see if your network perception is reality, and T-Mobile’s solution is to “try before you buy.”

T-Mobile’s LTE network reaches farther than ever before with thousands of new towers and a million more square miles of LTE coverage — and you can try it at no cost before you switch.

Test out T-Mobile’s LTE network for free for up to 30 days or 30 GB, whichever comes first. With this test drive option, you’ll get a free T-Mobile network hotspot that connects your current phone to T-Mobile’s network. You keep your own phone, number and apps during your network trial. Tap or click here to start your free trial.

Appointment? Check. Network questions? Check. There’s one more thing you need to know, and you’re going to love this.

Let T-Mobile foot the bill

Ready to switch but stuck with a device payment plan? Worry no more. When you make the switch to T-Mobile, you’ll get reimbursed for your remaining device balance up to $650 per line — on up to five lines — via trade-in credit and a virtual prepaid card when you get a new device.

Use that money to help pay off your balance at your old carrier. Here’s how it works:

Join T-Mobile and sign up for unlimited talk, text and data. On the company’s Magenta plans, taxes and fees are included in the price you see.

and sign up for unlimited talk, text and data. On the company’s Magenta plans, taxes and fees are included in the price you see. Trade in your phone . Tap or click here to find out your phone’s estimated trade-in value. Then, either shop online or visit your local T-Mobile store to trade it in for a new phone.

. Tap or click here to find out your phone’s estimated trade-in value. Then, either shop online or visit your local T-Mobile store to trade it in for a new phone. Bring your phone number . Most phone numbers can be easily transferred to T-Mobile’s network, but it’s best to make sure yours is eligible. Tap or click here to check now.

. Most phone numbers can be easily transferred to T-Mobile’s network, but it’s best to make sure yours is eligible. Tap or click here to check now. Send your bill to T-Mobile. Once you’ve joined, pay the final bill for your previous provider and upload a copy to T-Mobile’s site to get reimbursed. Tap or click here to start your submission.

And that’s it. Switching made easy. So, what are you waiting for?

