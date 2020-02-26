Sharing Netflix credentials between household members so they can stream on their devices is a given. But if you forget to tell them you’ve changed the password, you can cause a minor uprising.

You should always take precautions to protect your online security when sharing passwords. To simplify the process, you may be tempted to set up a throwaway password that is easy to remember, like “password123.” Bad idea!

It’s better to use a randomly generated password — the uglier the better. You want a password like 8@yDhCRkMxS*2H85%eT that’s difficult to crack and impossible to shout up the stairs.

This is the type of task RoboForm was built to handle. Not only does it generate complex passwords that deter hackers, but it also stores them securely and makes sharing them a snap.

Save 50% on RoboForm Everywhere and manage your passwords with ease and security.

Creating the perfect Netflix password

Here’s how easy it is to use RoboForm to create and securely share your Netflix password (or any other passwords):

Use RoboForm’s Password Generator tool to create a strong, random and unique password for your Netflix account. If a data breach at Netflix exposes your unique password, so what? Just change it. Since you haven’t re-used the same password for multiple sites, you won’t need to spend time changing passwords all over the internet.

Share your Netflix login credentials: On a computer, right-click the Netflix Login in the RoboForm browser extension or RoboForm Editor app, and select Share . On a mobile device, click the horizontal ellipsis to the right of the Netflix Login, and select Sharing . In the Sharing window, enter the email addresses of each person you want to share the credentials with, clicking Add after each one.

As invitations to share the credentials are sent, the recipients’ names and email addresses are displayed in the Who Has Access section of the Sharing window. After each recipient receives and accepts the request, the Not Received Yet status beside their name is removed and the shared credentials are added to their RoboForm Logins.

RoboForm

Instructions for creating a RoboForm account are automatically emailed to any recipient who doesn’t already have one. After they create the account, in order for them to receive the shared login, you must run a RoboForm Sync operation from your end.

A few more advantages of sharing passwords with RoboForm

Sharing uses public-private key encryption, which replaces the risky practice of emailing or texting sensitive data.

Shared passwords are stored in each recipient’s instance of RoboForm for convenient access.

Future changes you make to the password are automatically updated in RoboForm for everyone with whom it’s been shared.

Access to shared passwords can be revoked at any time.

With RoboForm’s built-in password sharing feature, share a password once and you’re done. If only the rest of life were so simple!

