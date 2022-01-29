Sometimes, you listen to a podcast that’s too good to keep to yourself. We know the feeling, which is why we write guides to some fantastic shows you can’t miss out on. Tap or click here to listen to seven great podcasts that help you weed out misinformation online.

Say you listen to the Kim Komando Explains show, which breaks down complicated tech topics from the deathcare industry all the way to AI in Hollywood. If you want to leave a review, you may wonder where to begin. After all, podcast streaming services don’t exactly make it easy.

That’s why we put together this handy guide to writing a review on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify. Inspiration came from a kind listener named Thomas from Mililani, Hawaii, who sent Kim a digital question. He says he loves listening to Kim Komando podcasts while exercising and wants to leave a positive review. This one’s for you, Thomas!

First, here’s how to leave a review on Spotify

You’d think the world’s biggest music streaming platform would make it easy to leave a note on your favorite podcasts. Unfortunately, there’s no way to leave a written review. Good news: In December 2021, Spotify finally released a podcast rating system.

Once you listen to a podcast for at least 30 seconds, you get the option to rate it between one and five stars. Return to the podcast’s main page and tap the star icon. Then, tap Submit.

We bet you’ll love the Kim Komando Explains podcast so much you’ll give it a five-star review! ;)

Of course, you can also do this on your desktop. While on the Spotify app, head to the podcast page, tap the three horizontal lines and select Rate show.

Do this on Apple Podcasts

Follow these steps on an iPhone, iPad or Mac:

First, open Apple’s Podcast app.

Then, tap Search .

. Look for the podcast you want to rate or review. Tap the album art for the podcast. Now you’re on the official show page.

Scroll to the bottom and select Write a Review. Here you can type your thoughts and select a star rating. Once you’re done, hit Send.

Here’s an example of what it may look like on your iPhone:

Next up, here’s what you need to know if you use Google Podcasts. Spoiler alert: We have bad news.

Use Google Podcasts instead?

Ever since Google Play Music bit the dust, those of us with Androids had to content ourselves with Google Podcasts. Unfortunately, there’s no way to review shows within Google Podcasts.

