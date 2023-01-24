When browsing the internet, information is stored in your browser cache so you can quickly go back to a page without waiting for it to download again. While convenient, it slows down your computer. Tap or click here for instructions on clearing your browser cache.

Screenshots let you capture exactly what’s on your screen, be it a recipe, photo, app or conversation. But what if you want to capture an entire webpage without having to take a bunch of screenshots?

Some browsers have screenshot tools that make capturing what’s beyond the viewable area easy — a screenshot you can scroll through to see everything. No extensions or third-party apps are required!

Capture a scrolling screenshot with Firefox

Firefox has a straightforward process to capture an entire webpage:

Open a webpage in Firefox and right-click on an empty part of the page.

Select Take Screenshot from the drop-down list.

from the drop-down list. Select Save full page from the menu in the upper right.

from the menu in the upper right. The file will be saved to Firefox’s default download location.

Capture a scrolling screenshot with Chrome

The world’s most popular browser doesn’t require an extension for a scrolling screenshot, but the steps are more involved than others. You have to go through the developer tools. But don’t worry! We’ve got you covered:

Open a webpage in Chrome and press Ctrl + Shift + I to open DevTools.

to open DevTools. Click the three-dot menu in the upper right and select Run command and type the word screenshot .

menu in the upper right and select and type the word . Click the Capture full size screenshot option.

option. The file will be saved to Chrome’s default download location.

Close DevTools when you’re done by clicking the X in the upper right.

Capture a scrolling screenshot with Edge

While you can capture an entire screen in Windows by hitting the Windows key + Print Screen, you won’t see what’s offscreen. But Microsoft’s Edge browser lets you do more:

Open a webpage in Edge and click the three-dot menu icon in the top-right corner.

in the top-right corner. Select Web capture , then click the Capture full page option.

, then click the option. You’ll see a new scrolling window containing the webpage.

Click the save icon (it looks like a floppy disk) to save the image to Edge’s default download location.

Capture a scrolling screenshot with Safari

Like Chrome, Safari’s process for capturing full pages involves using developer tools. Still, it’s just a few steps:

Open a webpage in Safari and click Safari on the menu bar, then select Preferences .

on the menu bar, then select . Go to the Advanced tab and check the box next to the Show Develop menu in the menu bar .

tab and check the box next to the . Go to the webpage you want to capture and click Develop on the menu bar and then select Show Web Inspector .

on the menu bar and then select . A DevTools panel will open. Right-click or Control-Click on the first line starting with HTML and select Capture Screenshot (make sure you’re in the Elements tab).

or on the first line starting with and select (make sure you’re in the tab). Select a location and a filename for your screenshot. Click Save when you’re done.

when you’re done. Close DevTools when you’re done.

