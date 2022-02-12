Sometimes you want to fly by the seat of your pants and see where the winds take you. When you’re adventuring through a new area, improvisation can take you to some great new places. This philosophy falls flat on its face in the workplace, though.

Preparation is essential when printing important paperwork, whether it’s for work or a private project. That’s because printer mistakes are expensive. If you randomly print something you need without preparing ahead of time, that’s a waste of ink, time and cash.

That’s why we here at the Komando HQ like to leave our printing templates to the pros. Instead of trying to create our own calendars, spreadsheets and business cards by hand, we like to use some of these free resources to start on the right foot. Here are our favorite templates that you’ll use time and time again, brought to you by our sponsor Epson.

1. The perfect starting point for aspiring planners

Now, this is a great site full of freebies. We have it bookmarked, and so should you.

Day Designer is on a mission to keep you organized. It’s so committed to this goal it offers a library of free printable planners. Whether you need a planner for the day, week or month, this helpful printable collection has you covered.

This website is an excellent place for anyone who wants to be more focused and productive. Root through its pages and you’ll find a ton of other helpful resources. For now, though, check out its simple, clean planner designs. They’ll be a massive help in the year to come.

2. Face the music

No matter which instrument you want to play, 8notes has you covered. This website provides free sheet music for the piano, guitar, recorder, trombone and other instruments. It even has sheets for the most incredible instrument of all — the voice.

Oh, and it has specific sheets for classrooms and mixed groups. It’s super easy to navigate and has specific filters that let you search by artists and styles. On top of all that, you’ll also find a few helpful resources as well. Free stuff like this sounds like music to the ears!

3. What’s better than stickers? Free stickers!

Canva is one of our favorite websites for designers. That’s because this site offers a ton of high-quality content for free. You can get free resources here, no matter what you need to do.

Want to design your own book cover? Canva’s got you. Want to create a colorful, dynamic resume? Canva has you covered.

If you want to create adorable stickers just in time for Valentine’s Day — you know it — Canva has that, too. Here are many free, printable stickers you can use to kickstart your next crafting session.

4. The best place for free printable calendars

It’s all there in the name. Free-printable-calender.com has a formidable library of free resources you can send straight to your printer.

Whether you want a barebones calendar or to combine these templates with your artwork to create custom calendars, it’s a great place to start. There are lots of designs you can use for a 2022 calendar. It’s never too late to start charting out the rest of the year!

If you want to get a head start on 2023, the Flanders Family Homelife has you covered. Tap or click here to download a free printable 2023 calendar.

The Flanders Family blog has a litany of super helpful free printables. For example, check out this handy checklist below!

5. Use this comprehensive spring cleaning checklist for a squeaky clean home

Get your rooms all spic and span with this detailed cleaning list. It covers everything, from your kitchen and bathrooms to the porches and entryway. If you tend to get distracted when deep cleaning, this well-organized paper will keep you accountable.

It’s black and white, so you don’t have to worry about wasting any color when you print. It even has a cute little drawing in the corner. Just strap it to a clipboard, slip on your cleaning gloves and get ready to apply some elbow grease!

6. Kids color for free, thanks to Crayola

You don’t have to buy a fancy coloring book from Barnes N’ Noble to inspire your kid’s creative side. Crayola wants all kids to have fun with color, which is why it has an extensive library of free printables you can choose from.

Whether your kids want to color Disney characters or their favorite animals, this free collection has many coloring pages. Crayola’s coloring collection even has resources for adults who wish to wind down and enjoy some art.

BONUS: Make your own door hanger

Maybe the locks in your house aren’t working. You try to put socks on the door when you’re sleeping, but they fall off, and people barge in your room anyway. Maybe you want to start your own hotel or even turn your extra room into an Airbnb rental.

Door hangers are a helpful way to send a wordless message. With a simple placement of this hanger over your doorknob, you can let people know to stay out … or if it’s okay to stay in. Your kids might like it, too — and it’s a lot more pleasing to the eye than bold caution tape or a warning sign saying to stay out!

Luckily, Uprinting has what you need. You can download them for Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop and Acrobat. Or you can find a JPEG template or one that works with Microsoft Publisher.

Now that you know what to print, here’s how to actually, you know, print

We mentioned earlier that printing mistakes can be costly. That’s because traditional ink cartridges cost an arm and a leg. Eventually, Kim got tired of paying way too much for her ink refills.

After looking for a better solution, she discovered the Epson EcoTank, which puts a whole new spin on printing. Instead of relying on clunky cartridges that run out way too quickly, these printers use large jugs of refillable ink. Using this printer can save you a ridiculous amount of money over time.

Epson EcoTank printers come with a ridiculous amount of ink right in the box. You get enough ink to print a whopping 6,000 color pages. So if you want to upgrade your printer, give the Epson EcoTank a go!

Check out Epson EcoTank printers at a Best Buy, OfficeMax or Office Depot near you, or shop online at Epson.com/EcoTankKim.