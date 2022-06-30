When something goes wrong with a service or product you paid for, you contact the company, right? It should be as straightforward as that, but unfortunately, that’s not always the case.

Let’s say you miss your and you want to contact the airline to reschedule. You go online and find the number and call. You hand over your information and rebook a flight. You get to the airport and realize you’re not booked for anything. You called a scammer posing as the airline. This is just one of many ways they can get your personal and financial information. Tap or click here for five flight and airline scams to watch out for.

If only there were an easy way to find the number for just about any company under the sun. We found a website that does just that. It’s a handy tool, especially if you hate wading through robots and false trails.

How to find customer support fast

Get Human is an invaluable resource for finding the contact information you need. Simply go to gethuman.com and type in the name of a company in the search bar. Alternatively, you can select a company from the links on the website’s main page.

You receive winning matches in real-time. Select the brand you’re after from the drop-down results, and you’ll be whisked away to a listing page with all the details you’ll need to get in touch.

Warning: The site is full of intrusive ads, which you should never click on.

After inputting the company you’d like to get in touch with, simply write down the phone number and any other contact info you’ll need to proceed safely.

Luckily, it’s easy to tell which number is the one to use—the big blue one to the left of the screen. You even get the current wait time!

Our best advice: skip the buttons that supposedly prompt a call or chat automatically. Grab a pen and paper and snag the number. You’re officially home-free, with no Google search required. Speaking of which, here are seven things you should never search for.

Which companies are represented on Get Human?

The complete list is impressive — scroll down on the company’s homepage and select All Companies A-Z. There are thousands of them.

Not all of them are Fortune 500 companies (although plenty of the top dogs make an appearance). That’s one of the things that make Get Human such a robust resource for anybody struggling to find a real person to speak to on the other side.

What do you do when you have a problem with an order from the world’s largest online retailer? Let Kim show you how to contact Amazon.

X

You may also like: 5 surefire phrases that you’re talking to a scammer on the phone