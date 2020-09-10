How many Amazon purchases have you made in the last few months? Quite a few, right? But do you know the actual number of purchases you’ve made in the last 30 days?

Probably not off the top of your head, but it’s important to keep your eyes on what you’ve ordered. Those one-click purchases can add up quickly — throwing you off-budget — and if you regularly shop on Amazon and have multiple packages delivered to your house each week, you may not even realize a package or two is missing. Tap or click for the safest ways to disinfect your Amazon deliveries.

The easiest way to do this is to download your Amazon order history, which lays out all of your purchase history in a spreadsheet for you to look over. You used to be able to access the order report option on Amazon with one or two clicks, but that is no longer the case. There is a workaround you can use, though. Let’s take a look at what it is.

How to keep track of your Amazon order history

It used to be easy to download your Amazon order history report, but the order option disappeared recently, making it much more difficult to download your order information. Tons of people have been complaining about the issue in various forums, and when reaching out to Amazon customer service for answers, most got a canned response as to the reasoning.

One user, Kimberly, posted a question about access to the order history to Amazon customer support, noting that she used to download an order history report every week. Well, Kimberly finally got a real response from Amazon, but it still didn’t tell us much about why the order history feature is missing from user accounts.

Amazon stated, “We apologize for the inconvenience. The Order History Report tool has been deprecated.” Or, in other words, the tool was removed, but there isn’t a clear reason why that happened — not from the customer service response, anyway.

The only accounts that still have access to the tool are Amazon Prime Business accounts. Unfortunately, Amazon Prime Business accounts aren’t the same as regular Prime user accounts. These accounts are geared toward companies, organizations, entrepreneurs and other businesses.

The difference is that Amazon Business is built with businesses in mind and with it you get access to things like quantity discounts. You can also use different payment options with the Business account then you can with a regular Prime account. For example, you can use Amazon’s Corporate Credit, a corporate credit card, or make tax-exempt purchases.

You can also create multiple user groups for different business departments and you can use the order history tool to sort and document order history from each multi-user group. That isn’t possible with regular Amazon Prime accounts.

Luckily, you can still pull your order history with regular Prime accounts. If you’re trying to get your order history for your business account, you can follow the instructions below.

These reports can be pulled by the account administrators as well as orders placed by requisitioners who belong to the business account.

To create an Order History Report for Amazon Prime Business accounts:

Go to Order History Reports in Your Account. Select the report type from the drop-down menu, then fill in the start date, end date and report name. Click Request Report. When the report is complete, you’ll receive an e-mail notification. To retrieve the report, visit Order History Reports and click Download.

The report includes the PO number, requisitioner name, order number, order status, buyer name, approver name (if any), group name (if any) and other order details.

If you’re trying to get your order history for your regular Prime account, though, you’ll need to follow the instructions below.

How to get your order history from Amazon

According to Amazon’s customer service department, you can still get your order history using a workaround now that the tool has been “deprecated.” You have two options: you can either view your order history in your account or you can request a document with your orders from Amazon.

This process isn’t as quick as the Order History tool was, but it’s still a way to get a spreadsheet with your recent orders.

To view your recent Amazon order history:

Go to the Your Account page on Amazon.

Sign in with the account on which the orders were placed.

Click the “Your Orders” button to access your order history.

Doing this will pull up a list of your recent orders made from your account.

To get a full list of your order history from Amazon:

If you want to receive a full spreadsheet with your Amazon orders, you’ll need to submit a data request instead. To do this:

Visit Amazon’s Request My Data page by clicking here.

Click on the drop-down menu under “Request My Data” and then click on “My Orders.”

Click submit to request an Excel spreadsheet with your order history.

This will prompt Amazon to send you an Excel spreadsheet with your order history. The downside is that you won’t be able to request information for certain dates in the “Request My Data” menu — the only option is the default “My Orders” button. However, it will give you the information you need.