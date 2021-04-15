How to fix someone’s computer (or get yours fixed) remotely

The pandemic has made us more dependent on remote work and education than ever before. While it hasn’t been easy, we have made the necessary adjustments to maintain social distancing while the world deals with COVID-19.

The tech-savvy among you have likely been asked for help from a loved one or friend. When texting or phone calls weren’t enough to solve a problem, you could visit them and try to fix things firsthand. This is not much of an option nowadays, but that doesn’t mean you have to ignore the tech support pleas. Read on to see how you can help those you care about without either of you having to leave home.

Remote access comes with huge risks

Whether you’re the helper or the one in need, be sure you are practicing this power with someone you absolutely trust. Anyone with bad intentions can wreak havoc on your computer or any other device you give them access to. They can access your files and steal your information. They can implant viruses and malware.

With that said, most device manufacturers and software programmers offer tech support in the form of remote access. If you’re having problems with hardware or an app, a technician can access it from their workspace and hopefully find and fix the problem.

Modern operating systems offer built-in options for everyday users to access this feature themselves. You can also download programs to do the same. The following are some options you can use to give or receive remote help.

Windows Quick Assist

If both computers are running Windows 10, you can use Quick Assist to receive or provide assistance over a remote connection.

To use this built-in feature, select Start > Quick Assist or type “quick assist” into your taskbar. To help someone out, select Assist another person and send the 6-digit code to them. Once they’ve entered the code, select Take full control or View screen, then select Continue.

To get assistance, open Quick Assist and enter the six-digit code you receive from your helper in the Code from assistant box. Select Share screen, then select Allow when your helper is ready. Tap or click here for more Windows 10 tricks.

Chrome Remote Viewer

Chrome comes with a free remote access tool. Open remotedesktop.google.com in your Chrome browser to access Chrome Remote Desktop. From there, select Share my screen to connect to another computer to give or receive tech assistance.

The person who needs help needs to click the blue download button next to Share this screen, then Accept and Install. Then they must click Generate Code to get a 12-digit number and send it to the helper. The helper clicks Share my screen and types in the 12-digit code in the Connect to another computer field. Once the other side confirms, you’re good to go.

TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a third-party app that allows for remote access and control. Both the helper and person who needs help need to download the software from www.teamviewer.com/en-us. The person in need will then launch the app to get an ID and password. This is then shared with the helper, who enters the information on their end and then clicks Connect.

Or you can let the pros do it for you

