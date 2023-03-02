Color ink can be expensive, making printing errors annoying and costly. That’s why you should calibrate your monitor to your printer. If you don’t, the pictures you print may look nothing like what you see on the screen.

This money-saving trick can make life easier

Whether you’re a photographer, small business owner or marketer, you should know how to calibrate your monitor to match your printer. Otherwise, you could create documents and photos that look nothing like what you envisioned.

For example, let’s say you’re trying to become a professional photographer. If your physical copies have different colors than your online versions, you could disappoint clients and hurt your business. On that topic, here are six ways to make money selling your photos.

Then again, if you’re a marketing professional making flyers or brochures, you could annoy coworkers if products look different in person than online. If you don’t calibrate your monitor, you’ll mess up your company’s branded color schemes.

Your boss will probably ask you to reprint the papers with the right colors, and nobody wants that. Save time by following the steps below.

How to calibrate your monitor

Your computer has some native calibration tools. Follow these steps to start calibrating a monitor on Windows:

First, open Windows Search and type in Calibrate display color .

. Select Calibrate display color from the results.

Follow the on-screen instructions.

And here’s how to calibrate your Mac monitor:

First, open System Settings and select Displays .

and select . Open the Color tab in the Displays menu.

tab in the Displays menu. Tap Calibrate .

. Follow the on-screen instructions.

After that, it’s time for step two: Calibrating your printer. The exact steps will vary depending on the type of printer you have. We’ll show you the steps for Epson, our sponsor.

How to calibrate your Epson printer

First, right-click the Epson printer icon in your computer’s taskbar. Select Automatic > OK > Start.

Then, let the calibration run. Once it’s complete, your computer will print a page to test it. Select Finish when you’re done. Just like that, your devices have been calibrated. Want more productivity tips? Check out one of our helpful guides below.

