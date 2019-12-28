Boost your home’s Wi-Fi signal in just minutes

So you’ve made it through a long day at work, your feet are tired and all you want to do is crawl into bed and watch the latest episode of “The Mandalorian.” You pop some corn, grab the tablet and fire up Disney+.

There’s just one problem. The Wi-Fi keeps cutting out and it ruins the streaming experience.

Don’t worry, you’re not alone. Plenty of people have the same Wi-Fi problems in their homes and it’s frustrating for everyone. The problem is typically the way routers/modems are designed to only cover so much ground.

Then, there are things throughout your home that can block your Wi-Fi signal. Household electronics, walls, windows and ceramic tiles are just a few things that can obstruct Wi-Fi signals.

Get fast, reliable Wi-Fi anywhere in your home

With advanced, iterative technology at its core, eero is the smartest Wi-Fi around — and it’s getting better every day. It doesn’t just extend your Wi-Fi signal, it turns houses into smart homes with its mesh network system.

You’re probably asking, what exactly is a mesh network?

Mesh networks enable multiple routers to work in unison to deliver hyper-fast, super-stable Wi-Fi. Each device in a mesh network connects to the other devices, rather than each device connecting to your Internet Service Provider (ISP).

Unlike a typical home network that is built around a centralized hub, a mesh network consists of multiple routers communicating with each other.

eero’s design sets it apart from a typical Wi-Fi extender

Image source: eero

TrueMesh software is built from the ground up to work seamlessly with eero hardware. Developed using machine learning and data collected from hundreds of thousands of real homes, TrueMesh’s dynamic routing algorithms ensure there isn’t a home layout or connect device eero can’t handle.

With TrueMesh, Wi-Fi hops between eero devices to travel down hallways or go around walls. Most other Wi-Fi systems only allow for one hop in any direction — so something as simple as a wall can mean your devices can’t get the Wi-Fi they need.

An eero system allows for more hops with less degradation — so you can cover any home and navigate around any obstacle. And you no longer need to worry about Wi-Fi congestion.

TrueMesh technology knows the signal strength between each eero device in your home and calculates the best path from your device to the internet. If there’s a disruption on any part of your network or if a pet knocks a Beacon out of the wall, TrueMesh dynamically reroutes traffic to keep it balanced.

This process happens behind the scenes so you don’t notice a thing. If you’re worried about setting the system up, don’t. It’s extremely simple.

Setting up your eero system

When you order an eero system you will receive your new eero(s) and/or eero Beacon(s), power adapter(s) for your system, a Cat6 Ethernet cable and instructions on how to download the eero app. The app will give you step-by-step instructions for setting up your eero mesh network.

Whether you are comfortable with technology or not, you can set up amazingly fast Wi-Fi with eero in less than 10 minutes. Begin by plugging an eero or eero Pro directly into your modem.

The rest of the process is super simple. The eero app walks you through placing additional eero devices in your living room, bedrooms, kitchen or hallways to bring Wi-Fi to every inch of your home. You can even place one in your garage if you like to work on projects and need Wi-Fi there.

Image source: eero

Once installed, eero TrueMesh software begins learning from and optimizing your space, devices and network usage. So every device gets a reliable connection all the time, everywhere in your home.

