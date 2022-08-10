If you’re looking for a career change or just want to get better at your job, typing is an in-demand skill set. Jobseekers should sharpen their typing skills to stand out from other applicants. It’s easy with the right tools.

Your keyboard choice can also make a big difference. Tap or click here for the best ways to upgrade your keyboard and mouse.

Keep reading to invest some time into upgrading your typing skills. It will pay off in the long run. Not only will you look better on job applications, but your productivity will also skyrocket.

Practice makes perfect

Of course, the way you invest your time comes with risks. There are only so many hours in the day. You can’t afford to waste time researching different ways to type faster.

Luckily, the Komando team has you covered. We searched the web for the best tips you can use to improve typing speed and accuracy. There are a few rules of thumb to follow:

Don’t rush when you’re starting. Take your time to build a strong foundation.

Only speed up when you’ve built muscle memory.

Never underestimate the power of shortcuts. They can slice your typing time in half. Tap or click here for 10 secret keyboard tricks to save you time daily.

You need to invest extra time into finger placement if you’re a beginner. Save this graphic for quick reference later. It will help you catch any drifting fingers throwing off your groove.

Now that the basics are out of the way let’s advance to expert tips. If you already know how to type and want to improve your speed, scroll down. We rounded up the best websites you can use to improve.

Best of all, you can practice typing faster for free. So put away your wallet and get ready to type up a storm!

1. ZType is one of the best websites to learn to type faster

ZType is one of the most popular ways to improve typing speed. There’s a good reason: It gamifies what would otherwise be a chore. This fun typing game challenges you to improve both typing speed and accuracy.

Here’s how it works. First, you select your difficulty. Then, you start controlling a ship. At the top of the screen are words slowly falling.

Your task is to type all the words before they touch your ship. Whenever you type a word on the screen, hit Enter. Your ship will then shoot laser beams at the word you typed.

You advance to the next level whenever you correctly type all the words. Be careful: You must type the words correctly to save your ship. There’s no room for typos!

Think you can take on the challenge? Try it now to improve your typing speed!

2. KeyBr is another free way to improve typing speed

If you want to increase your words per minute ratio (otherwise known as WPM), check out KeyBr. Instead of being a general typing challenge, it’s much more focused. KeyBR is designed to focus on your weak spots.

That’s because every typist has keys they struggle with. These are the letters that take us the most time to type. KeyBr hones in on your weak points. You’re forced to master the movements necessary for speedy typing.

Its adaptive technology uses your typing statistics to create your next lesson. So if you’re looking for a customized learning experience, it’s the perfect site. Check it out to type more efficiently than ever before:

3. TypeRacer is an entertaining learning tool

Here’s another fun way to speed up your typing skills. TypeRacer is like ZType in that it makes learning fun. However, unlike ZType, this game is competitive. You aren’t playing against a computer. Instead, you’re competing with the whole world.

It challenges you to improve your WPM speed to land your name on the world leaderboard. This is the perfect free typing game for you if you’re competitive.

More tips like this wrapup of the best websites to learn to type faster

Learn new skills online with these free classes

15 things you didn’t know you can get for free

Two clever ways to improve work productivity