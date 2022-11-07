Nearly everything you do online is tracked or recorded and used to learn more about you. Most companies claim they need this data to serve you with targeted ads. This is the case whether you’re on your computer or phone.

When you use a navigation app, data such as your location, destinations and favorite places are saved. Luckily, Apple Maps gives you the option to clear out this information.

Clear recent directions and favorites in Maps

Recent directions you’ve used are saved in the Apple Maps app so you can easily find them later. You can also save addresses, such as your home, work or favorite coffee shop, to your favorites list.

But there are plenty of reasons to avoid storing your navigation history. Perhaps you don’t want anyone seeing where you’ve been, or you have too many searches and destinations listed.

Whatever the case, there’s an easy way to delete your history in Apple Maps.

How to clear Apple Maps history on iPhone and iPad

Apple lists a couple of different ways to clear recent directions in maps. Here is the easiest way:

Open Apple Maps , then scroll down until you see the Recents section.

, then scroll down until you see the section. Swipe the route you want to delete from Apple Maps to the left until you see Delete.

Tap Delete .

. If you want to remove a Favorite location, scroll to the Favorites section, then tap More. Swipe left on the Favorite location you want to delete, then tap Delete.

That’s it. Now the places you don’t want to show up in Apple Maps are gone.

How to clear your Maps history on Mac

Open the Apple Maps app on Mac, then scroll to Recents in the sidebar.

app on Mac, then scroll to in the sidebar. Below Recents , click Clear Recents .

, click . If you want to remove a Favorite location, press Ctrl + click a location (in the sidebar below Favorites), then choose Remove from Favorites.

