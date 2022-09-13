If you’re in the market for a new computer, there are some must-have features to explore. Tap or click here for three specs that really matter.

Whether a new machine or an old one, you might have problems with your mouse or trackpad. Either your mouse moves too slowly and must drag it across the desk, or your trackpad feels twitchy and jitters across the screen. There’s a way to set a custom mouse speed to fix that.

This simple tip is something you can put into action in under two minutes. Remember that it may take some time to find your favorite mouse or trackpad speed, so be sure to bookmark this post for later so you can change your settings again when needed.

To change your mouse speed

If your computer’s mouse is zooming around the screen (or it feels like it’s slugging along), you can correct it in four quick steps.

Go to the Windows Search bar and type in Settings. Tap the Settings app when it appears. On that menu, click Devices. Next, click on Mouse on the left side of the screen. On the next page, slide the toggle under Cursor speed to adjust it. Move it to the left to slow it down or to the right to speed it up.

NOTE: It won’t be easy to find the right mouse speed at first. Give yourself at least 24 hours to get used to a new speed.

If you have a gaming mouse with either hardware (button) or software that allows you to change the DPI, take that into account. It’s best to pick a low cursor speed and manually adjust your DPI.

To change your trackpad speed

Trackpads can be very finicky and sensitive. It’s important to get a perfect speed locked in, so you have an easier and more enjoyable time using your laptop. This is what you need to do.

Go to the Windows Search bar and type in Settings. Tap the Settings app when it appears. On that menu, click Devices. Your touchpad/trackpad should be visible instantly. If not, click on Additional Settings. Pointer Options should be visible from that menu. Click on it. As with mouse settings, adjust the Cursor Speed slider until you find your desired speed.

Trackpads are more challenging to find a perfect setting for because they’re limited. You can move a mouse around all the space on your mousepad or desk, but trackpads have limitations. Don’t be afraid to mess with these settings until you find the right speed for you.

Cursor speeds vary by display

The screen resolution is 1268 x 768 pixels if you’re on a low-end laptop. Then you have modern HD displays at 1920 x 1080. Don’t even get us started on 4K monitors.

Your mouse settings don’t take the screen resolution into account. When there are fewer pixels to travel across, the cursor speed at 20% on an HD display will react differently to the cursor speed on a 4K display.

Your settings will be different depending on what resolution you’re running. If you upscale a low-end laptop up to 1080p on a full display, don’t be alarmed when your mouse feels entirely different.

