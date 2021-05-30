5 things you need to get done around the house before summer starts

Ah, summer. Barbecues, pool days and roadtrips are on the horizon. If you’re lucky, work slows down and you have more time to spend with your loved ones, relaxing and spending quality time together.

All that starts at home. Before you pick up your feet for some summer fun, you need to check a few things off your to-do list. With the right help, it’s not all that much work.

I’ve had pretty bad luck finding people to help me out around the house going back years. All that changed when I downloaded the Angi app. Angi, a sponsor of my national radio takes all the hassles and frustrations out of getting the right people to do things around the house.

Your summer checklist

When you own a home, the chores never end. This summer, here are a few to consider tackling.

Get your pool in tip-top shape. If you don’t regularly maintain your pool or you’ve been slacking, don’t go another month. This is one place where waiting can come back to bite you. Check your window and door gaskets, seals and screens. Summer can bring monsoons and other storms, along with heat of course. Don’t let money leak out your windows all summer long. Repair the deck or patio. Rusty nails, splintery wood and cracked concrete don’t make for a relaxing summer hangout spot. At the very least, I bet your outdoor zone could use a good pressure washing. Have someone inspect your AC unit. There’s a shortage of air conditioners across the country right now, and the last thing you need is for yours to die at the peak of summer heat. Have it checked out now so you can be confident it will last you all season long. Update your outdoor lights and other fixtures. You don’t want anyone tripping during your next nighttime barbecue.

So, how do you find the help you need?

Find pros the easy way

In the past, I’ve spent time asking friends for recommendations, looking through lists and websites, and scanning reviews I never quite trusted. What a waste of time.

Then I downloaded Angi. I simply told Angi what I needed, how often I needed it and where I was located. Bingo! Just like that, fixed prices arrived from three different landscaping companies. Get this: The price I was paying for weekly landscaping dropped by 27%. That’s a big savings. The best part was that the whole process took me less than 10 minutes and it was free.

I also loved being able to see real reviews from real people. On Yelp, Google or many of the other sites you end up on, those reviews are inflated, faked and otherwise not reliable. With Angi, only someone who has interacted with a pro can leave a review. That means you’re not wading through fake reviews to suss out what you can trust. I love that.

Happiness, guaranteed

When you book and pay with Angi, you’re covered by their Happiness Guarantee. They cover your projects up to full purchase price, plus limited damage protection. That’s incredible, and there’s no way you’re getting that by using Yelp or landing on some random contractor’s website. When was the last time you were really happy with a home repair or project?

I used Angi for landscaping most recently, but you can find pros and fair pricing for any home project:

Power washing

Appliance repairs

Roofing

Home cleaning

Gutter cleaning

Pest control

Window cleaning

Fence repair

… And even remodeling projects!

Name your project and Angi will step in and help you get it all done in a jiffy.

