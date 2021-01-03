3 simple ways to clean up your Windows PC

Now that January is here, spring cleaning season is just around the corner. Soon you’ll be flipping over old couch cushions and spotting layers of long-forgotten junk underneath. Before you start flitting through the house, duster in hand, don’t forget to clean your PC.

When you flip open your laptop, you don’t see junk as clearly as you’d see crumbs and dirt underneath the couch. You sure can feel the clutter when you’re using your computer, though! All those unnecessary files and programs clogging up your hard drive can slow your PC to the speed of molasses melting in January.

Step into 2021 on the right foot with these three easy ways to clean up your Windows PC

1. Empty your downloads folder

There’s tons of junk lurking in this folder. Whenever you save a cute photo from the internet, it goes straight to your downloads. Plus, whenever you download an app, extract files from a zipped folder or visit a website, your hard drive stores files.

If you keep browsing without ever emptying your downloads, eventually you won’t have enough disk space or storage to save extra data. You could even lose the ability to copy and paste.

Tap or click here for steps to clear the downloads folder on any device. It’s a great way to get more storage space.

You should also keep in mind that downloads aren’t the only files that consume storage. Temporary files like cookies and cache files can also gobble up space behind the scenes. Windows has a built-in disk cleanup program that can kick out various files that clog up your PC. For detailed instructions on Windows 10 Disk Cleanup, visit Windows support.

2. Get rid of programs you no longer use

You’ve cleared out your downloads folder, yet you’re still having performance issues. Time to take a good hard look at your programs. Your computer may be loaded down with some you never use.

Here’s how to uninstall:

Select the Start menu, then Settings. Click Apps. You’ll see a list of all your installed programs and apps. Choose the one you want to uninstall, and click Uninstall. Confirm by hitting Uninstall if you get another pop-up.

It’s that simple. All the associated files and data will be moved. If the uninstall button is greyed out, that means the program is built in to Windows and can’t be removed.

3. Use optimization software

Sometimes, you just need help from a real person you can trust. That’s where our sponsor, Solve iQ, can swoop in to save the day. For just $10 a month, you’ll get access to professional tech support that works with you to solve the deeper problems in your PC.

Whether your webcam is giving you a headache or your PC is struggling to get through even simple tasks, Solve iQ can help you out. There are no limits to how many times you can call. There’s no commitment, and you can stop your membership at any time.

You’re getting personal access to a great team that will diagnose your tech troubles and point you in the right direction. Plus, you’ll get an amazing program that speeds up your computer and nips new problems in the bud. Say goodbye to bloated apps and malware — SolveiQ’s patented technology gives you continuous protection and privacy.

Its Just-In-Time service optimizes your computer based on what apps are running, in real-time. That means your computer will be as clean as a whistle, without any work on your end. Visit SolveiQKim.com today and give your PC some permanent protection.