Remember the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with these sites and interactive tours

There is no doubt that the attacks on September 11th, 2001, had a huge impact, not only on the U.S. but across the world. The unthinkable happened when terrorists flew airplanes into the Twin Towers in New York City and The Pentagon, killing thousands. The day will forever be known as the 9/11 attacks.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of that tragic day. While millions across the globe watched the events live, there is a generation that thankfully didn’t have to go through the trauma of such a horrible day.

The victims and circumstances of the September 11th attacks will never be forgotten. Knowledge and education are the best way to preserve their memory. As we get ready to mark the anniversary, five websites will accurately explain the tragic events.

September 11 timeline

A detailed timeline is a great way to begin understanding how this tragic event happened. Navigate to the September 11 Attack Timeline section of the official 9/11 Memorial site and you will be able to see how the events of the day transpired.

Starting with 05:45, you can see videos and read up on how hijackers passed through airport security. Use the scroll bar at the bottom of the screen to advance the timeline. Click on each timestamp’s “more” to read additional information or click on the photos or videos for context.

Ground Zero recovery timeline

After the horrific events, a massive recovery operation swung into high gear. The search for survivors went for a long time as thousands of construction workers, first responders and volunteers descended onto the scene. Working around the clock, they tried to rescue as many trapped people as possible.

The Ground Zero Recovery Timeline is an excellent source to visually understand the scale of the recovery and rescue efforts. Like the Attack Timeline, events are broken down into bite-size chunks, each with a brief description and accompanying videos or images.

Remember – 20 Years Later Tribute Wall

Thousands of people lost loved ones and family. To mark the 20th anniversary, the 9/11 Memorial & Museum created a Tribute Wall to remember those who lost their lives on that tragic day.

When you click on View Tributes, you can see short notes that website visitors have left to remember the day. You can also add your own tribute by clicking on the Add Your Tribute button.

History.com’s September 11 attacks

For a more detailed look at what happened, History.com has an excellent page for that. Broken down into sections, the September 11 Attacks page tackles things like Flight 93 and how the Department of Homeland Security was created. It also takes a look at the economic impact of the attacks.

The page closes off with a 9/11 anniversary and memorial section, followed by a photo gallery. The page forms part of the History Channel commemorating the 20th anniversary. The channel will premiere three documentary specials, starting September 10.

Anniversary in the schools webinar program

Education and awareness is a huge key to remembering the events and how it came to pass. The 9/11 Memorial & Museum will host its annual Anniversary in the Schools webinar program. You can watch the webinar on-demand starting September 10 once you’re registered.

Viewers will “learn about 9/11 through personal stories from 9/11 family members Cait Leavey, Brielle Saracini, and John Spade, first responders from the FDNY and PAPD, and a student on 9/11.”

