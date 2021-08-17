How to get a student discount at Apple (and you don’t need a student ID)

It’s that time of the year again, back to school. If you or a loved one is heading back to the classroom, now is the time to check out all the sweet deals available. Tap or click here to save on tech for you, the kids or the grandkids.

Apple even has a way for you to save big on its devices. The company reserves special pricing and deals for students needing new equipment for the school year, so it offers “education pricing.” If you are starting college and need new gadgets, now is the time to buy them.

The best part of this deal is that Apple’s Education pricing isn’t limited only to students. Here’s how you can take advantage of student discounts to make an Apple purchase more within your budget and score some freebies along the way.

Save big on Apple products

On Apple’s official store page, its Education pricing is open to “all current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels.”

With this, Apple puts several of its popular items on sale throughout the entire year for those looking for back-to-school technology. This includes Macbooks, iMacs, and even iPad. Unfortunately, this does not include Apple Watch, iPhone, Apple TV and accessories.

How to score free AirPods

This year, there is a chance to score a free pair of AirPods or a deep discount on AirPods Pro. There is also a 20% discount on AppleCare+. You can get free AirPods if you purchase an eligible Mac computer and meet Apple’s requirements. Check the fine print for details here.

You can browse Apple’s selection of discounted items for school at any time, but there are only certain times of the year where they give you freebies. Pricing for each product will vary. The price may also vary due to timed offers and promotions, such as during the back-to-school months.

The discounts on iMac, Macbook Air, Macbook Pro, and iPad products can be had via the official Apple Store for Education. Typically the sale is 10% off from each item’s retail pricing.

Apple also gives some sweet incentives to buying a new computer for school: not only is there 20% off the AppleCare+, but there are also 3 months free of its Arcade gaming, along with 3 months free of Apple Music and Apple TV+.

While you aren’t required to provide evidence you’re a student, faculty member or parent buying for a student, Apple may request a valid student ID or other qualifying information when you make your purchase.

You will need to check off a box confirming that you are a student, teacher, or parent during the purchase process to receive the education discount. Apple doesn’t appear to verify your education pricing qualifications at the time of purchase.

Occasionally it does perform audits and if you can’t verify your enrollment, Apple reserves the right to charge your credit card for the difference between education and regular pricing on the items you purchased. That is something you might not want to risk.

