Nightmare iPhone scenario comes to life

Apple put the setting in place to stop thieves from breaking into stolen iPhones. If someone steals your iPhone and attempts to guess your password or PIN multiple times, it’s designed to wipe its memory clean. While this is a great idea to thwart a crook’s attempt at getting into your device, it’s scary to think it could happen by mistake.

Meteorologist Katie Walls recently found out the hard way that after 10 unsuccessful login attempts, iOS will by default erase everything on the device.

In a tweet, she explained that her 10-month-old son was “gumming” her phone, and in the process, managed to chew his way through 10 unsuccessful login attempts. The result from her default security settings? Everything got deleted and her last backup was made months ago.

PSA if you have an iPhone: unbeknownst to me, that bottom option was toggled on. So when my 10 mos old was gumming my iPhone, he inadvertently made ten unsuccessful attempts to log in…..AND IT DELETED EVERYTHING. The last backup I made was in June. Double check your settings! pic.twitter.com/aI5yq5aySQ — Katie Walls (@KatieWallsTV) December 14, 2020

Prevent your data from deletion

Reading that might send a shiver up your spine, so here is how to check or disable the function in iOS. Keep in mind, turning this setting off means if your device is stolen, the thief could make unlimited guesses to break in.

Open Settings

Scroll down and tap Face ID & Passcode

Log in using your PIN code

Scroll down to the bottom and you’ll see Erase Data

Slide the toggle to the left to deactivate this setting if you so choose

When this setting has been deactivated, your device won’t delete everything after the maximum number of attempts have been reached. Just above that section, you can also double-check and enable which apps and functions would have access to your device when locked.

Backup your data regularly

It’s an excellent idea to keep your iPhone data backed up as regularly as possible. Apple has made this process rather seamless, and we’ll show you how to set it up.

Open the Settings app

app Tap on your name card (the first option)

Tap on iCloud

Under the Apps Using iCloud heading, scroll down and tap on iCloud Backup

heading, scroll down and tap on Tap the slider to activate (it must turn green)

Once that has been activated, your iPhone will back up to iCloud automatically every time it is connected to power, the screen is locked and connected to Wi-Fi. It will backup data like your photo library, accounts, documents, Home configurations and the device’s settings.

Backup your camera roll

You can also manually back up your device by connecting it to a PC or Mac through a lightning cable. Apple iTunes will automatically open and ask if you want to save a copy of your device on that machine. If you ever lose your device or need to restore data, you can easily get all your information back by loading the latest backup through Apple’s recovery process.

Besides settings and important information, the tons of photos on our camera roll are often irreplaceable. There are several options if you want to double-backup your photos.

One thing to remember is every iPhone user gets 5GB of iCloud storage for free. Beyond that, you will have to pay a monthly fee for more storage space. You would be better off using a professional backup service.

Google used to offer free unlimited storage for photos but not for much longer. It’s doing away with unlimited photo storage in Google Photos. In a few short months, anything you upload will count against the 15GB data cap that comes with your Google Account.

