Fears associated with the coronavirus have been ramping up for quite some time, and rightfully so. The World Health Organization classified COVID-19 a pandemic on Wednesday. On Friday, President Trump declared a national emergency. If you haven’t been taking it seriously, now is the time.

Washing your hands properly and keeping your phone clean are ways to protect against the disease. Tap or click here for ways to disinfect your phone the right way.

But that’s just the beginning. There are lots of overlooked areas in your home and business you need to keep clean. Here are five things you might not think about cleaning that you should always sanitize.

1. Surfaces on your car

Germs can be transferred from hands to most any surface that you touch, including your car. Think about all areas in vehicles that get handled every day — the steering wheel, door handles, gear shifter, rearview mirror, center console, touch screen entertainment system and the trunk handle, to name a few.

Disinfect all of these areas with approved cleansers. Stick around and we’ll share the EPA’s approved list of sanitizers.

2. General areas at home and the office

Whether you’re hanging out at home or working in the office, there are lots of high-traffic areas that need to be cleaned. Think doorknobs, light switches and faucet handles on all of the sinks. Even some paper towel dispensers have buttons that need to be sanitized. Don’t leave any surface potentially hiding bacteria to chance.

3. In the kitchen

We’ve already touched on disinfecting some areas found in the kitchen in the previous section, but there is more to think about. How about those handles on the stove and refrigerator? These are super important since you’ll be handling them during meal prep and you don’t want to eat contaminated food.

4. More tech

Possibly the second most used piece of tech in your world is your desktop computer or laptop. Make sure to sanitize every keyboard and mouse for all of your machines at home and work. If you use a tablet, don’t forget to clean that well, too.

5. Bacteria, it’s in your wallet

Possibly the last thing that comes to mind when you’re doing your weekly cleaning is your wallet and what’s inside, but it shouldn’t be. Every time you buy something, you handle your wallet or purse and take out a credit or debit card. Wipe it all down with an approved cleaner, from the wallet itself to the cards and even the money inside.

Which disinfectants are EPA approved?

The Environmental Protection Agency published a list of disinfecting chemicals and products that have been verified to be effective against the coronavirus.

Since viruses are unique microorganisms, not all antibacterial products will have the same degree of effectiveness; however, the products on this list are said to work against the cause of COVID-19.

The EPA said viruses like SARS-CoV2 are among the easiest to kill using the products on the list. This is partially because the virus envelopes are composed of lipids, which are fatty, oily compounds.

A few notable names on the list include the following widely available cleaning products:

Clorox Multi-Surface Cleaner + Bleach

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes

Clorox Commercial Solutions® Clorox® Disinfecting Spray

Lysol brand Heavy-Duty Cleaner Disinfectant Concentrate

Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist

Lysol brand Clean & Fresh Multi-Surface Cleaner

Purell Professional Surface Disinfectant Wipes

Sani-Prime Germicidal Spray

Now that you know what to clean and which cleansers are effective against coronavirus, make it a family affair and spend some time this weekend together scrubbing everything on the list. Happy cleaning and stay safe!