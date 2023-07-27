Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 just went down in Seoul, South Korea, and there’s much to … unpack. All this drops in August, by the way, though you can pre-order now.

Flip it: The Galaxy Z Flip5, Samsung’s clamshell-style flip phone, got a significant upgrade over last year’s Flip4. The 3.4-inch screen on the front now looks a heck of a lot like the Razr+ from Motorola.

You can use it to scroll through widgets, reply to messages and give your pal a sneak peak of the pic you’re taking when you point the phone their way. At $1,000, do I think it’s worth it? Nah …

Fold it: The Galaxy Z Fold5 is the model that opens up like a book. Not too much different here, aside from a narrower exterior screen, a 30% brighter inside screen and a slimmed-down stylus.

My take: Foldable phones aren’t quite there yet — especially for the price. This one will set you back $1,800.

Speaking of expensive: Samsung’s new tablets are pretty sweet, with AMOLED screens (read: blacker blacks and nice contrast), Vision Booster tech to detect ambient lighting and optimize the screen, 20% bigger speakers and an included stylus that you can stick on via magnent to wirelessly charge.

But, as you can guess by now, they’re not cheap. The “cheap” model, the Tab S9, is $800, and the Tab S9 Ultra will set you back $1,200.

Tick tock: The watches are one place I can see splurging on if you’re in the Samsung ecosystem. They’ll be much more compatible than the Apple Watches and do many of the same things for a much lower price. The Watch6 starts at $300, about $100 less than Apple’s version.

