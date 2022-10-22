Shockingly, your phone that’s a few years old might be considered vintage. An unopened first edition iPhone recently earned a bid of over $39,000, and more than a few older smartphone models appear to be attracting similarly-interested collectors (and their pocketbooks).

The original iPhone is one obvious contender, but a few of the most valuable old phones might surprise you. Old Motorolas, Nokias, and even an HTC phone might be worth a lot. Don’t want to sell your old phone? Tap or click for nine brilliant things to do with that old cellphone you have lying around.

Is it time for a smartphone upgrade? You might be in luck. Any of the following devices could earn you big bucks. Is one of your old phones on the list?

Nokia 7280

The quirky configurable phone is a favorite amongst die-hard fans and collectors. If you’ve got one in your junk drawer, you can expect to sell it for approximately $203.77 on eBay.

Motorola International 3200

Straight out of an old thriller movie, Motorola International 3200 is truly a relic of the golden age of retro brick phones. It’s the first digital mobile handheld device and was released in 1992.

If you’re lucky enough to have one still, it earns an average of $243.36 online. We can only imagine those seeking them out hope for a period-accurate prop for an independent passion project.

Motorola MicroTAC 9800X

The Motorola MicroTAC delivers everything as far as a no-fuss, no-frills mobile device is concerned. The classy flip cover? Check. The iconic antenna? You got it. This phone is worth around $260.14. That is if you’re willing to part ways with this piece of history.

Motorola RAZR2

If you know, you know. RAZR phones changed the game in terms of sleek, sexy design. If you have an old one in good condition, you might be able to sell it for a tidy $270.18, the average going rate on eBay.

iPhone 3G

The iPhone 3G is an indisputable classic, rounding out the design of its predecessors like nobody but Apple could. Your old iPhone 3G may net you upwards of $340.68 online. We’re not complaining.

The original iPhone

While your iPhone 1 may not bring home thousands of dollars like the mint model mentioned above, you can still sell it for a decent return. Around $612.69 on average.

HTC Touch Diamond2

This one may be a ringer for some, but don’t be fooled. The HTC Touch Diamond2 goes for approximately $613.09 in good condition.

Motorola DynaTAC 8000X

Worth more than $2,000 on average, Motorola DynaTAC owners should definitely dig out this dinosaur when looking to liquidate their collection of classic mobile phones. Can you blame the public? This thing is large, in charge, and ready to help you take on the world, one call at a time.

It’s unlikely that you’re still using any of these older phones. They’re the perfect way to earn extra cash if you’ve got them in the basement.

