The world complains about these consoles, mobiles and laptops the most

They say the cream always rises to the top. On the opposite side, the scum sinks to the bottom. For every beloved Apple and Android product, there’s an equally-loathed item that users vent about on social media.

Electronics Hub wanted to see which devices people complain about the most. Its team created a complaint detection tool that analyzed thousands of tweets that mentioned popular tech products. They used Twitter because it’s usually the No. 1 place people go to when they want to scream into the social media void.

Yeah, it can sound weird to the uninitiated, which is why we wrote a handy social media guide. Here are the world's most complained-about tech products.

Here’s the backstory

A University of Maryland professor found that over 80% of people admit to swearing at their devices. If you’re wondering which gadgets earn the most vicious diatribes, we’ve got you covered. According to Electronics Hub, these are the gadgets people complain about on Twitter most often:

Philips Hue Bridge with 42.7% of complaints Chromecast with 35.9% of complaints Google Wi-Fi with 35% of complaints Realme earbuds, with 33.8% of complaints Apple iPad (6th generation) with 33.3% of complaints

In sixth place is Roku Ultra, followed by the Fitbit Charge 4, HP laptop, Nest Wi-Fi and Lenovo laptop. The HP and Lenovo laptops were just at the top of the list of unpopular laptops. Here are some other disliked products:

Lenovo laptop

Dell laptop

Apple laptop

Samsung laptop

Razer laptop

LG laptop

People had a lot of complaints about iPads, too. Folks loathed the Apple iPad (6th generation) most of all, with 33.3% of all tweets about the products containing a complaint or two. (Or three.)

After that, here were the other tablets people complained about the most:

Apple iPad (7th Generation)

Apple iPad Air (3rd Generation)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 LITE

Apple iPad Mini 4

Apple iPad (8th Generation)

Apple iPad Mini (5th Generation)

No. 8 goes to the Apple iPad (5th Generation), followed by the Remarkable 2 and Apple iPad (9th generation).

So we went over laptops and tablets. What phones and cameras did people complain about?

According to Electronics Hub, the Model GoPro Hero8 Black got the highest percentage of negative tweets. However, few photographers complained in general, so its No. 1 spot just means 8.6% of the tweets it looked over had complaints.

In the grand scheme of things, that’s not a lot of complaints. With that in mind, here were the runner-ups:

GoPro Hero9 black

RICOH GR III

Polaroid Now

Nikon Z 7II

Sony A6600

Sony A7R IV

Whether you're a new photographer or an expert, you know your tools are only as useful as the way you use them.

If you have a Google Pixel phone, here’s some bad news. Electronics Hub found it had the most unhappy tweets. Here were the runner-ups:

Apple iPone 6S

Apple iPhone 12 Mini

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Apple iPhone 7

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

After that, the Apple iPhone 12 took the No. 8 spot, with 22.5% of complaints. True to form, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro was No. 9 with 22.2% of complaints. In last place is the Apple iPhone 8, which had the same amount of complaints as the iPhone 12 Pro.

If you have any of the devices on this list, you may want to send out a tweet letting people know how much you like it. You could offset the negativity swirling around. Or if you agree that it’s terrible, you might want to vent yourself!

