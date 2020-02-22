Cybercriminals have been finding ways to rip people off since the early days of the internet. Phishing attacks, ransomware, spoofed websites that infect your device with malware — it’s all out there.

We’ve even seen a new version of an old-school virus making the rounds recently. Tap or click here to find out how to stop it.

That’s why most everyone has some form of antivirus software running on their computers and laptops. But what do you do to protect your smartphones and tablets? Microsoft is working on a solution for everyone.

Antivirus protection for your phone

If you have a PC, you already have some experience with Windows Defender — good or bad. That’s because Windows Defender is enabled by default for Windows 10 and works behind the scenes. Tap or click here to find out if Windows Defender is enough to protect your PC.

In addition to performing background scans, this software automatically scans new downloads, open programs and provides new Windows Update definitions. Users appreciate it doesn’t bring bloatware and requires fewer system resources than most antivirus programs.

You may also like: Massive data breach exposes personal info of more than 10 million people

Now, Microsoft is working on a new version of Windows Defender for mobile operating systems. The company announced it will be available soon for both Apple and Android gadgets.

A Microsoft rep said adding Windows Defender to your smartphones and tablets will help protect against malicious apps that make their way into Apple’s App Store and the Google Play.

You may also like: How to avoid being tricked by coronavirus phishing scams

There’s no word yet if the Windows Defender app will be free to download. We’ll let you know once more information is available. Want to stay up to date on the latest downloads? Subscribe to Kim’s ASD newsletter.