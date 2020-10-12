Are you patiently waiting for the new iPhone 12 unveiling? The big reveal was delayed this year due to COVID-19, but we’re finally going to get a peek at that new iPhone this week.

The iPhone 12 reveal wasn’t the only delay, though. Apple’s annual fall event was pushed back earlier this year, too — and along with it, the unveiling of new iPads and Apple Watches. Did you miss the Apple fall event? Tap or click here to see new watches, iPads, and everything else that was announced.

The delayed unveiling of iPhone 12 sparked tons of speculation over what this version will look like — and a new leak has given us some pretty specific details about what to expect. If leaked details are accurate, the new iPhone 12 is going to have some pretty big upgrades. Let’s take a look.

What to expect with iPhone 12

Looking for a camera upgrade from iPhone 12? Well, if the leaked info from Twitter user Pineleaks is correct, that’s exactly what the new iPhone model will get. According to reports, some new models of the iPhone 12 will have a camera with a 30x digital zoom.

“Improved digital zoom will be achieved by combining several frames at different zoom levels and stacking them together – an hybrid of cropping and optical zooming. An algorithm based off of Deep Fusion will take care of correct alignment and sharpening. Smart HDR 3 does the rest,” according to leaked information.

What does that mean for you? Well, if the info is correct, the new iPhone 12 camera would be able to focus on subjects that are three times further away than the camera on the previous iPhone model.

Along with upgraded zoom capabilities, rumor has it that Apple has also upgraded the ultra-wide and telephoto lenses. That means you’ll be able to take clear, high-quality photos at night with the telephoto lens. That feature was available on some newer versions of the iPhone, but it was limited to the main camera.

But what about that ultra-wide lens upgrade? Well, you will be able to “get closer to objects compared to the current iPhone 11 Ultra Wide,” according to the leak.

The leak also included information on the iPhone 12 battery life. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max variants are supposed to get a slight battery life upgrade, too, with “at least a 1-hour battery life increase.”

The leak also addressed the iPhone 12 mini battery, which will allegedly “perform worse than the current iPhone 11” — presumably because of the smaller phone size.

Related: Tap or click here to see the predictions surrounding Apple One.

You may see some changes with Face ID on the new iPhone 12, too. Leaked rumors included information on “dynamic zoning algorithm,” which is supposed to improve the Face ID performance on the new iPhone model.

The iPhone 12 mini, on the other hand, is reportedly going to be smaller horizontally and slightly larger vertically. Those design changes were made so the iPhone 12 mini can accommodate Face ID sensors.

The leak backs up earlier rumors about the new iPhone 12’s 4K features, too. According to the report, the new iPhone 12 will support 4K at 120fps and 4K at 240fps.

X

We’ll have to wait for the official unveiling to see if this information is correct. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait very long — the iPhone 12 is going to be unveiled on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at 10 a.m. PST during Apple’s “Hi, Speed” event. We’ll have all the official details for you ASAP.