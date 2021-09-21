Recall alert: Check your home for these latest product recalls

Whenever a recall is issued for a product, you know that the problem is severe. Not only does it cost the company money, but it also damages its reputation. Whatever the issue is, you should always react as quickly as possible. Tap or click to see why almost 2 million dehumidifiers were recently recalled.

Unfortunately, another batch of recalls has been issued recently. Most products in this recall are considered a fire hazard, with one being a falling risk. No deaths have been recorded, but some users have suffered severe injuries.

Here’s the list of products you should immediately stop using and what you can do regarding any compensation, replacement or refunds.

Gas One propane adapter hoses

Around 20,000 units of Gas One propane adapter hoses have been sold in the U.S. The recall spans the 50140-08, 50140-012, 50140-05GA, and 50140 model numbers.

Reports have been filed where hoses swell and cause a gas leak. Obviously, it’s a fire risk if escaping gas is near an open flame.

According to the recall, the propane adapter hoses are part of manufacturer batch numbers Pearl River 3Q20 and Pearl River 4Q20. Those numbers are stamped on the hose. If you have a recalled hose, you should contact Gas One for a free replacement.

Ivena 20-inch teak shower benches

Ivena 20-inch teak shower benches are being recalled as 81 falling incidents have been reported. Four injuries were rather severe and included a fractured tailbone, persistent head and body aches and bruising.

The benches were sold at Costco from October 2018 through June 2021 for about $80. Around 70,000 units were sold in the U.S., with 11,300 sold in Canada. The recalled benches have the model number 1049998, and UPC 8886474018015 are printed on the exterior packaging. You can return them to Costco for a refund.

Harbor Freight propane portable heaters

As winter gets closer, users of the Bauer Forced Air Propane Portable Heaters must heed this recall warning. It has been found that the fitting at the back of the heater can fail to be sufficiently tight, which can cause the heater to leak propane gas, posing a fire hazard.

Around 19,000 units were sold in the U.S. through Harbor Freight Tools stores nationwide and online. Affected units were sold from November 2020 until March 2021 for about $100. While no injuries have been reported, 13 incidents of leaking gas were recorded.

Users are advised to perform a gas leak test with soapy water. Instructions for how to do that can be found here. If the leak persists after detection and self-correction, you should contact Harbor Freight Tools.

Razor battery packs

There have been many reports of hoverboards spontaneously catching fire over the years. The latest recall includes the Hovertrax 2.0 Self-Balancing Scooters/Hoverboards in the list.

Around 240,000 of these hoverboards have been sold, and affected models use the lithium-ion GLW battery packs made by Razor USA. The recall notice states that the battery packs can overheat, which risks the hoverboard smoking, catching fire or even exploding.

Sold at various stores in the U.S. between September 2016 and August 2017, the name GLW is written in large letters on the packs themselves. The recall notice also states that the battery packs have serial numbers beginning with GLW, printed on a white sticker on the top.

To receive a free replacement battery pack, you must contact Razor USA for instructions on obtaining a prepaid shipping carton.

