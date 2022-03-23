The iPhone has a reputation for being more secure than phones running Android. For one thing, Apple has a closed operating system while Android leans towards open source. And Apple is more strict about which apps make it to its App Store.

Apple rolled out its latest iOS update this month, and with it came some new features and security fixes.

A problem that consistently crops up among many iPhone users is battery drain when updating to the latest version of iOS. It’s no different with iOS 15.4. While battery capacity readings are now more accurate, some users report battery problems since updating. Keep reading for a quick fix.

The waiting game

This is not the first we’ve heard of battery issues following an update. We covered a similar situation last year with the release of iOS 14.5.

Apple is responding to current reports concerning iOS 15.4. Apple Support took to Twitter to assure you that all will be well.

Thanks for reaching out! We'll be happy to help. It's normal for your apps and features to need to adjust up to 48 hours after an update.



Let's have you reach out to us in a DM if this is still an issue after that time so we can help you look into this further. — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) March 19, 2022

How to keep your iPhone battery from draining quickly

Apple suggests waiting a couple of days following an iOS update and everything will likely be sorted out. If you are still experiencing battery issues, try the following:

Try restarting your iPhone again after the update is fully installed.

If your phone's storage space was close to full, the update may have pushed it to its limit.

Your charging habits affect your battery's health. Don't run your battery down to zero or leave it charging overnight.

Go to Settings > Battery > Battery Health and check out the Maximum Capacity. If you’re over 80%, you’re good to go. As you get closer to 70% you’ll want to look into replacing your battery or phone entirely.

Don't let this temporary issue keep you from updating your phone. Essential security features come along with updates, and you'll need them to reduce the chances of your information being compromised or your phone hacked.

